PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains after hitting 12-week high on safe-haven buying

* Stock markets slide as World Bank cuts forecasts

* Dollar slips as U.S. retail sales miss expectations

* Chinese premiums edge lower as buyers turn cautious (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold pared gains after rallying to a 12-week high for the second straight day on Wednesday, as earlier safe-haven buying that was spurred by sharp falls in stock markets and other commodities dried up.

Stock markets around the world fell sharply after the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016, fueling fears that the benefits of cheaper oil may be offset by anemic growth and the threat of deflation.

U.S. stocks later pared losses, led by a rebound in energy shares as U.S. oil prices settled more than 5 percent higher.

The dollar meanwhile hit a four-week low against the yen after data showed U.S. retail sales recorded their largest decline in 11 months in December.

Spot gold rose to its highest since mid-October at $1,244 an ounce, paring gains around the 150-day moving average for the second straight day. It was up 0.1 percent at $1,232.36 an ounce at 3:07 p.m. EST (2007 GMT). U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up 10 cents an ounce at $1,234.50.

“This is more a realigning of positions. The gold market has been strong for some time whereas most commodities have been down,” said James Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York.

“I suspect this is gold coming more into line with other commodities right now and not being supported by equity weakness.”

In the physical bullion markets, buyers turned cautious in Asia after gold failed to hold at the previous session’s highs.

Premiums in top consumer China fell to around $3 an ounce over the global benchmark from $4-$5 in the previous session.

“Shanghai ... was not attracting a lot of attention today, so the intraday longs quickly began covering positions and putting pressure on the metals,” precious metals house MKS said in a note. “Gold subsequently fell through $1,230, drawing out a light round of intraday stops and touching the day’s low.”

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6 percent at $16.90 an ounce. Spot platinum turned lower and was down 0.3 percent at $1,231.49 an ounce, while spot palladium was down 4.9 percent at $772.97 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Louise Heavens, David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)