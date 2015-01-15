FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 12-week high as Asian shares climb
January 15, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 12-week high as Asian shares climb

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds comment from trader, analyst)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Thursday as
Asian stocks recovered from earlier losses, but the metal stayed
below a 12-week high as a recent sell-off in commodities took
its toll. 
    Asian stocks pared earlier losses and edged up on Thursday
after a rebound in oil prices brought a semblance of calm, but
global growth worries remained after weak U.S. retail sales data
compounded concerns over plunging copper prices. 
    Spot gold had steadied at $1,230.65 an ounce by 0403
GMT. The metal on Wednesday jumped to its highest since Oct. 23
at $1,244, before paring gains to close flat.
    Gold was sold off along with copper, which slid to a 5-1/2
year low on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its global growth
forecast, and oil, which rebounded late in the session. 
    "Gold has now tested $1,245 three times and failed on each
occasion. We believe gold could test $1,215-20 in the coming
days," said Jason Cerisola, a metals dealer at MKS Group.
    The bearish mood towards commodities failed to offset
disappointing U.S. retail sales data and a weaker dollar that
would have typically boosted safe-haven bids for the metal.
    The dollar nursed losses on Thursday, having retreated
across the board after U.S. retail sales recorded their largest
decline in 11 months in December. But the greenback is still not
too far from a nine-year peak. 
    Gold prices are up 4 percent so far this month, after two
straight years of declines, but the outlook for the year remains
clouded.
    UBS lowered its gold price forecast for the year to $1,190
from $1,200, saying it had underestimated the downside risks
earlier.
    "Downside risks have slightly been increased by the decline
in oil prices given the potential positive impact this would
have on the U.S. economy and the implied absence of an inflation
threat," UBS analysts said in a note on Thursday.
    The dollar strength is also likely acting as a ceiling for
gold rallies amid lower U.S yields and lurking concerns over
global economic growth and deflation, they said.
    
    PRICES AT 0403 GMT
 Metal           Last     Change  Pct chg
                                  
 Spot gold       1230.65     1.1     0.09
 Spot silver       16.76   -0.07    -0.42
 Spot platinum   1228.25   -0.75    -0.06
 Spot palladium   780.45    7.47     0.97
 Comex gold       1231.1    -3.4    -0.28
 Comex silver     16.815  -0.173    -1.02
 Euro             1.1783                 
 DXY              92.155                 
                                  
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies and
Joseph Radford)

