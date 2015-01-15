FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 12-week high as Asian shares climb
#Gold Market Report
January 15, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 12-week high as Asian shares climb

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds HSBC forecast, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold fell further below a
12-week high on Thursday as Asian equities rose and the dollar
regained its footing, dulling demand for the safe-haven metal. 
    Asian stocks mostly edged up after a rebound in oil and
copper prices brought a semblance of calm, while the dollar
regained ground lost on disappointing U.S. retail sales.
 
    Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,228.27 an ounce by
0757 GMT. The metal on Wednesday jumped to its highest since
Oct. 23 at $1,244, before paring gains to close flat.
    "Gold has now tested $1,245 three times and failed on each
occasion. We believe gold could test $1,215-20 in the coming
days," said Jason Cerisola, a metals dealer at MKS Group.
    The bearish mood towards commodities failed to offset
disappointing U.S. retail sales data that would have typically
boosted safe-haven bids for the metal.
    Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales recorded their
largest decline in 11 months in December, prompting losses in
the dollar. 
    But the greenback edged up in Asian trade on Thursday. 
    Gold prices are up nearly 4 percent so far this month, after
two straight years of declines, but the outlook for the year
remains clouded.
    UBS lowered its gold price forecast for the year to $1,190
from $1,200, saying it had underestimated the downside risks
earlier.
    "Downside risks have slightly been increased by the decline
in oil prices given the potential positive impact this would
have on the U.S. economy and the implied absence of an inflation
threat," UBS analysts said in a note on Thursday.
    The dollar strength is also likely acting as a ceiling for
gold rallies amid lower U.S yields and lurking concerns over
global economic growth and deflation, they said.
    HSBC, on the other hand, expects prices to average $1,234
for the year, buoyed by safe-haven bids and physical demand in
the top consuming region, Asia.
    The firm expects total demand for gold, including jewellery,
coins and exchange-traded funds, to increase 15 percent this
year to 4,127 tonnes. 
        
    PRICES AT 0757 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                    
 Spot gold         1228.27   -1.28     -0.1
 Spot silver         16.75   -0.08    -0.48
 Spot platinum     1227.53   -1.47    -0.12
 Spot palladium      775.5    2.52     0.33
 Comex gold         1228.8    -5.7    -0.46
 Comex silver       16.775  -0.213    -1.25
 Euro               1.1777                 
 DXY                92.182                 
                                    
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies, Joseph
Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)

