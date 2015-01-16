FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best week in 11 months on Swiss move
January 16, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best week in 11 months on Swiss move

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gold traded near its highest
level in four months on Friday and looked set to post its best
week in 11 months, as investors sought safety in the metal after
Switzerland scrapped a cap on the franc.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,261 an ounce by 0042
GMT.
    * The metal jumped to $1,266.11 on Thursday, its highest
since September, before paring some gains to close up 2.6
percent.
    * It is up 3.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly jump
since the week ended Feb. 14.
    * The Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets on
Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending
the currency soaring against the euro and stocks plunging on
fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
    * The U-turn sent the franc nearly 30 percent higher against
the euro in chaotic early trading. Coming a week before the
European Central Bank is expected to unveil a bond-buying
programme to counter deflationary pressures, it fed speculation
that this quantitative easing scheme will be so big that the SNB
would have struggled to defend the cap. 
    * The Swiss move sent most European shares soaring while
bond yields and Swiss equities tumbled. U.S. stocks closed
lower, marking a fifth straight session of losses. 
    * Asian shares stepped back on Friday and major currencies
mostly stuck to late U.S. levels as investors caught their
breath, after Switzerland's unexpected move.
    * Gold's leap to four-month highs after the Swiss move was
triggered by wider market volatility rather than an improving
profile for the metal, analysts said. 
    * In a reflection of improving investor confidence, SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.35 percent to
717.15 tonnes on Thursday.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro hovered above an 11-year trough early on Friday
as investors wagered the Swiss move to abandon its currency cap
meant it was almost certain the European Central Bank would
launch large-scale bond buying next week. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745 France Budget balance Nov 
    1000 Euro zone Inflation final Dec 
    1330 U.S. Inflation Dec 
    1415 U.S. Industrial output Dec 
    1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jan
    
    PRICES AT 0042 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold             1261    -0.16    -0.01
 Spot silver          16.98      0.1     0.59
 Spot platinum       1256.1     2.11     0.17
 Spot palladium      766.47     3.49     0.46
 Comex gold          1261.4     -3.4    -0.27
 Comex silver         17.01   -0.092    -0.54
 Euro                1.1621                  
 DXY                 92.224                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
