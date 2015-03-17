PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-month low ahead of Fed meeting

* Fed policy meet kicked off Tuesday

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a four-month low in volatile dealings on Tuesday, on investor jitters ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting that may offer further clues to support expectations of a mid-2015 rise in U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold fell as low as $1,142.86 an ounce in earlier trade, its lowest since Nov. 7, and was down 0.6 percent at $1,147.06 by 2:34 p.m. EDT (1834 GMT).

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $5 at $1,148.20 an ounce.

Spot platinum tumbled to a near six-year low at $1,084.50 per ounce as weaker gold prices and improving supply took a toll on prices. Prices recovered and were down 1.2 percent at $1,091.74 an ounce, while its discount to gold expanded to around $55 an ounce, the widest since March 2013.

Fed policymakers started their two-day meeting on Tuesday, and many analysts expected them to remove a “patient” reference to rate rises from their policy statement. That would put them a step closer to their first hike since 2006.

“We do expect gold to fall further if the Fed removes the word ‘patient’ from their statement, and the trading action could be very volatile for investors,” online broker AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.

“The low for gold could be (around) $1,058.”

Higher interest rates could dent demand for assets such as bullion that do not pay any interest.

“Evidently, traders are unnerved about the prospect of an earlier rate hike from the Federal Reserve and its impact on the dollar,” said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst for Forex.com in London.

Razaqzada said that if the Fed drops the closely watched “patient” from its statement on Wednesday, this could buoy the U.S. dollar and pressure assets priced in the greenback such as gold and silver.

“I still expect some negative reaction but maybe we are 90 percent there for that one and the attention will start to move on how fast rates will be increased,” Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.

Investor sentiment towards gold continued to be bearish. ETF Securities, an operator of gold-backed exchange-traded products, said its long gold funds saw the largest weekly outflows since inception last week.

Danny Laidler, the head of the firm’s Australia and New Zealand operations, said more than $376 million in funds exited last week.

Silver was down 0.6 percent at $15.52 an ounce, while palladium fell 2.2 percent to $760.50 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and David Evans)