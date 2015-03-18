FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low ahead of Fed outcome
#Gold Market Report
March 18, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low ahead of Fed outcome

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its lowest
level in more than four months on Wednesday ahead of the
conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting that may stoke
expectations for a mid-year hike in U.S. interest rates. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,150.30 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, not far above Tuesday's trough of $1,142.86 - its
lowest since Nov. 7.
    * Many expect the Fed officials, who started a two-day
policy meeting on Tuesday, to drop the phrase "patient" from
their forward guidance on interest rates, potentially paving the
way for a rate hike in June, the first since 2006.
    * While the U.S. economy has been strengthening as evidenced
by a firming labour market, the housing sector remained weak.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. housing starts plunged to their
lowest level in a year in February. 
    * U.S. gold was steady at $1,149.50 an ounce.
    * Greece frustrated its main creditors by refusing to update
euro zone peers on its reform progress at a scheduled
teleconference, insisting instead that the discussions should be
escalated to Thursday's European Union summit. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dropped 0.4 percent to
747.98 tonnes on Tuesday.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar steadied in Asia just hours before the Fed was
expected to take a major step toward lifting interest rates.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
    0130 China             House prices                      Feb
    1000 Euro zone         Eurostat trade                    Jan
    1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
    1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference
     
  Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1150.30    1.75   +0.15     -2.81
  Spot Silver        15.56    0.05   +0.32     -0.64
  Spot Platinum    1093.00    0.17   +0.02     -8.91
  Spot Palladium    761.00    0.25   +0.03     -4.00
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1149.50    1.30   +0.11     -2.92         
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  15.55   -0.03   -0.21     -0.35          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0597
  Dollar/Yen        121.34
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
