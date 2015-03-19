FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold at near two-week high as dollar tumbles on dovish Fed
#Gold Market Report
March 19, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold at near two-week high as dollar tumbles on dovish Fed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains on
Thursday to its highest level in nearly two weeks as the dollar
tumbled after the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of
U.S. interest rate hike and caution on U.S. economic growth.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,174.26 an ounce
by 0041 GMT, after earlier climbing to $1,175.05, its highest
since March 9. The metal gained 1.6 percent on Wednesday, its
biggest one-day jump since Jan. 30.
    * The Fed on Wednesday moved a step closer to hiking rates
for the first time since 2006, but downgraded its economic
growth and inflation projections, signalling it is in no rush to
push borrowing costs to more normal levels. 
    * The U.S. central bank removed a reference to being
"patient" on rates from its policy statement, opening the door
wider for a hike in the next couple of months while sounding a
cautious note on the health of the economic recovery. It also
slashed its median estimate for the federal funds rate. 
    * Fed Chair Janet Yellen also sounded uncomfortable with the
strength of the dollar, saying it would be a "notable drag" on
exports and a downward force on inflation.
    * The dollar has gained nearly 8 percent this year against a
basket of major currencies as strong U.S. economic data boosted
expectations the Fed would soon start raising interest rates.
Diverging global monetary policies have also helped.
    * Gold, on the other hand, fell to a four-month low earlier
this week as fears mounted regarding higher interest rates. The
Fed's caution brought some bullion investors back on board. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.24 percent to 749.77
tonnes on Wednesday - the first inflow since Feb. 20. 
    * In other industry news, a handful of banks will start
setting gold prices electronically on Friday, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said, as Intercontinental
Exchange completes a sweeping change to London's bullion
benchmarks and dispenses with the century-old gold "fix".
    * The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange is in an advanced
stage of talks with a local bank on its plans to launch a spot
gold contract, a senior executive at the exchange said.
 
    * Seizures of gold smuggled into India have surged, data
showed on Wednesday, as the government tries to crack down on a
thriving illegal trade made profitable by high import duty and
other restrictions. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar nursed punishing losses in Asia on Thursday
after investors priced in a later start and a slower pace for
future U.S rate rises, slashing Treasury yields and firing up
Wall Street stocks. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000 Euro zone Labour costs Q4 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. Current account Q4 
    1400 U.S. Leading index Feb 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Mar

    PRICES AT 0041 GMT 
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1174.26    7.51     0.64
 Spot silver        16.03    0.13     0.82
 Spot platinum     1129.4   15.56      1.4
 Spot palladium     786.1    5.84     0.75
 Comex gold        1173.6    22.3     1.94
 Comex silver       16.03   0.489     3.15
 Euro              1.0904                 
 DXY               97.236                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
