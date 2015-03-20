PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week high, set for weekly gain

SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - Gold retained recent gains to trade near a two-week high on Friday and was headed for its biggest weekly jump since January after the Federal Reserve cautioned over its rate hike path and U.S. economic growth. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,170.80 an ounce by 0032 GMT, near a two-week high of $1,177.46 hit on Thursday. * The metal is up about 1 percent for the week - its biggest weekly gain since late January. * Earlier this week, the Fed removed a reference to being "patient" on rates from its policy statement, while sounding a cautious note on the health of the economic recovery. * The U.S. central bank also slashed its median estimate for the federal funds rate and expressed concern over the strength in the dollar. * Gold had dipped to a four-month low earlier this week as concerns mounted over higher U.S. interest rates which could dent demand for non-interest bearing bullion. But the caution from the Fed lifted bullion and hurt the dollar. * Post-Fed, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, saw its first inflows since Feb. 20. * In other industry news, six institutions will start setting gold prices electronically on Friday, as Intercontinental Exchange completes a sweeping change to London's bullion benchmarks and dispenses with the century-old gold "fix". * Some of the lowest valuations in decades and rising pressure on Africa's gold producers to restructure or perish are likely to spur a wave of acquisitions in a sector attracting a growing number of potential buyers. * Among other precious metals, silver and platinum were headed for weekly gains after a two-week slide. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Friday but remained well above this week's lows plumbed after the Fed's dovish stance on interest rates sent the greenback tumbling. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Feb 0900 Euro zone Current account Jan PRICES AT 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1170.8 -0.1 -0.01 Spot silver 16.13 0.03 0.19 Spot platinum 1119.78 -3.62 -0.32 Spot palladium 766.55 1.4 0.18 Comex gold 1170 1 0.09 Comex silver 16.115 0.001 0.01 Euro 1.0659 DXY 99.093 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)