PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains into 4th session on weaker dollar
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
#Gold Market Report
March 23, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains into 4th session on weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains into a
fourth straight session on Monday to trade near its highest in
two weeks, boosted by a weaker dollar and caution from the
Federal Reserve on the timing of a possible hike in U.S.
interest rates. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,185.35 an
ounce by 0038 GMT. It climbed to $1,187.80 on Friday, its
highest since March 6, as the dollar tumbled.
    * The greenback has been under pressure since last Wednesday
when the Fed sounded a cautious note on the health of economic
recovery in the United States, and slashed its median estimate
for the federal funds rate.
    * Market players' consensus expectation for the U.S. central
bank's interest rate hike have shifted, with a majority of Wall
Street's top banks now expecting the Fed to hold off on raising
rates until at least September, and the odds for a June hike
fading, a Reuters poll showed. 
    * Gold had dipped to a four-month low before the Fed meet
last week as concerns mounted over higher U.S. interest rates
which could dent demand for non-interest bearing bullion. But it
has recovered since. 
    * The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a
volatile few days in the wake of the Fed's dovish steer, which
cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback. 
    * Despite the modest gain in bullion prices, data showed
that investor sentiment has not improved drastically.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.72 percent to
744.40 tonnes on Friday - the lowest since late January.
    * Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish bets
in gold and silver futures and options for a sixth straight week
in the week ended March 17, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday. 
    * In other industry news, the new London Bullion Market
Association Gold Price went live for the first time on Friday,
with Goldman Sachs and UBS joining the four members of the now
defunct gold "fix" in setting its electronic replacement.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares started the week on a strong note on Monday
after a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel solid gains on Wall
Street. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. National activity index Feb 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb 
    1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Mar

    PRICES AT 0038 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change  Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1185.35    3.17     0.27
 Spot silver          16.75    0.02     0.12
 Spot platinum      1135.99    1.99     0.18
 Spot palladium      771.97   -4.03    -0.52
 Comex gold            1185     0.4     0.03
 Comex silver        16.755  -0.128    -0.76
 Euro                1.0804                 
 DXY                 97.944                 
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
