PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high, retains gains on weaker dollar

* Gold firm after 3-day rally * Traders watch $1,200/oz as next key level * Chinese premiums ease to $4-$5 (Adds comment, Chinese buying) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from a three-day rally on Monday to trade near its highest in two weeks, boosted by a weaker dollar and caution from the Federal Reserve on the timing of a possible hike in U.S. interest rates. Spot gold was little changed at $1,181.71 an ounce by 0331 GMT. It climbed to $1,187.80 on Friday, its highest since March 6, as the dollar tumbled. The greenback has been under pressure since last Wednesday when the Fed sounded a cautious note on the health of economic recovery in the United States, and slashed its median estimate for the federal funds rate. Market players' consensus expectation for a U.S. interest rate increase has shifted, with most of Wall Street's top banks now expecting the Fed to hold off until at least September and the odds for a June hike fading, a Reuters poll showed. "With the rate hike not expected until September, some unwinding of short positions on gold are expected and a weaker dollar in the interim is also set to boost demand for gold," said Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee. Traders said the next key level for gold is $1,200 on the upside. Gold had dipped to a four-month low before the Fed meet last week as concerns mounted over higher U.S. interest rates which could dent demand for non-interest bearing bullion. But it has recovered since. The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a volatile few days in the wake of the Fed's dovish steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback. Despite the modest gain in bullion prices, data showed that investor sentiment has not improved drastically. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.72 percent to 744.40 tonnes on Friday - the lowest since late January. Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish bets in gold and silver futures and options for a sixth straight week in the week ended March 17, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. In the physical markets, demand seemed to have weakened compared to last week's levels. In China, the second biggest consumer, premiums eased to $4-$5 an ounce, lower from Friday's levels of $6-$7. PRICES AT 0331 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1181.71 -0.47 -0.04 Spot silver 16.66 -0.07 -0.42 Spot platinum 1133 -1 -0.09 Spot palladium 771.25 -4.75 -0.61 Comex gold 1181.4 -3.2 -0.27 Comex silver 16.69 -0.193 -1.14 Euro 1.0799 DXY 97.978 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)