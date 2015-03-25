PRECIOUS-Gold firm near 2-1/2 week high on U.S. rate expectations

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Gold held firm near a 2-1/2-week high on Wednesday, underpinned by five days of gains from growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates until September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,191.40 an ounce by 0035 GMT, but was not too far from a 2-1/2 week peak of $1,195.30 reached the session before. * The metal's five-day rally as of Tuesday came after the Fed sounded a cautious note last week on the U.S. economy and the pace of its future rate-hike path. * Demand for gold, a non-interest paying asset, had been hurt by expectations of a near-term rate hike. * Consensus expectation for a U.S. interest rate increase has shifted, with most of Wall Street's top banks now expecting the Fed to hold off until at least September, compared with previous expectations of June, a Reuters poll showed. * Investors rushed to cut long dollar positions after the Fed gave its dovish steer on interest rates last week, sending the greenback crashing back from multiyear highs. The dollar stabilised against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday. * A weaker dollar also makes the metal cheaper for holders of other currencies, and increases its appeal as a hedge. * Fed policymaker James Bullard said on Tuesday that a first rate hike "sometime in the summer" would still leave monetary policy extremely accommodative, and that market expectations should be better aligned with those of the Fed considering the current "boom time" for the U.S. economy. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street drifted down while European shares neared record highs in choppy global equities trading on Tuesday as the dollar rebounded and oil prices fell. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Mar 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Feb PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1191.4 -1.33 -0.11 Spot silver 16.92 0.04 0.24 Spot platinum 1135.8 -1.1 -0.1 Spot palladium 760.98 -0.67 -0.09 Comex gold 1191.1 -0.3 -0.03 Comex silver 16.93 -0.053 -0.31 Euro 1.0911 DXY 97.242 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)