PRECIOUS-Gold firm near 2-1/2 week high on U.S. rate expectations
March 25, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm near 2-1/2 week high on U.S. rate expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Gold held firm near a
2-1/2-week high on Wednesday, underpinned by five days of gains
from growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not
raise interest rates until September.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,191.40 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, but was not too far from a 2-1/2 week peak of
$1,195.30 reached the session before. 
    * The metal's five-day rally as of Tuesday came after the
Fed sounded a cautious note last week on the U.S. economy and
the pace of its future rate-hike path.
    * Demand for gold, a non-interest paying asset, had been
hurt by expectations of a near-term rate hike.
    * Consensus expectation for a U.S. interest rate increase
has shifted, with most of Wall Street's top banks now expecting
the Fed to hold off until at least September, compared with
previous expectations of June, a Reuters poll showed.
    * Investors rushed to cut long dollar positions after the
Fed gave its dovish steer on interest rates last week, sending
the greenback crashing back from multiyear highs. The dollar
stabilised against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday.
    * A weaker dollar also makes the metal cheaper for holders
of other currencies, and increases its appeal as a hedge.
    * Fed policymaker James Bullard said on Tuesday that a first
rate hike "sometime in the summer" would still leave monetary
policy extremely accommodative, and that market expectations
should be better aligned with those of the Fed considering the
current "boom time" for the U.S. economy. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street drifted down while European shares neared
record highs in choppy global equities trading on Tuesday as the
dollar rebounded and oil prices fell. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany Ifo business climate Mar 
    1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Feb

    PRICES AT 0035 GMT    
 Metal           Last     Change  Pct chg
                                         
 Spot gold        1191.4   -1.33    -0.11
 Spot silver       16.92    0.04     0.24
 Spot platinum    1135.8    -1.1     -0.1
 Spot palladium   760.98   -0.67    -0.09
 Comex gold       1191.1    -0.3    -0.03
 Comex silver      16.93  -0.053    -0.31
 Euro             1.0911                 
 DXY              97.242                 
                                         
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

