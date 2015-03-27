FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold poised for second weekly gain on seven-day rally
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
#Gold Market Report
March 27, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for second weekly gain on seven-day rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Gold held on to gains from a
seven-day rally on Friday and looked set to post its second
straight weekly gain on expectations U.S. interest rates will
stay low for longer and as escalating tensions in the Middle
East boosted safe-haven bids.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,203.36 an ounce
by 0038 GMT. The metal rose to a three-week high of $1,219.40 on
Thursday on knee-jerk reaction to Saudi air strikes in Yemen,
but pared gains to close near $1,200.
    * Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck at the
Houthis rebels and allied army units in Yemen, who have taken
over much of the country and seek to oust Yemen's President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. 
    * Oil prices jumped 5 percent and stock markets worldwide
slumped on Thursday following the airstrikes, prompting
investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as gold.
    * Though bullion pared gains on Thursday, it was still set
to finish the week nearly 2 percent high on the back of a
seven-day rally, its longest winning stretch since August 2012.
    * Bullion has been well-bid since the Federal Reserve
sounded cautious last week about the U.S. economy and the pace
of its interest rate hike. An aggressive rate hike path could
hurt demand for gold, a non-interest paying asset.
    * The comments had prompted the dollar to fall from
multi-year highs, though the greenback got some boost on
Thursday from strong U.S. economic data. 
    * Caution over bullion's price rally was evident as SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, continued to see outflows.
    * Holdings of the fund fell nearly 6 tonnes to 737.24 tonnes
on Thursday, the lowest since January.
    * In news from the physical markets, China's gold imports
from Hong Kong fell to their lowest in six months in February,
data showed on Thursday, as purchases slowed in the world's
second-biggest gold consumer amid weaker prices. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * A sudden turnaround in the dollar's fortunes overnight saw
the currency trading broadly higher early in Asia on Friday, but
still on track to end softer for a second straight week. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Import prices Feb 
    1230 U.S. GDP Final Q4 
    1945 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at conference

    PRICES AT 0038 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1203.36    -0.62    -0.05
 Spot silver         17.05    -0.02    -0.12
 Spot platinum        1149     -4.4    -0.38
 Spot palladium     767.37    -3.28    -0.43
 Comex gold         1203.2     -1.6    -0.13
 Comex silver        17.08    -0.06    -0.35
 Euro               1.0882                  
 DXY                97.353                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
