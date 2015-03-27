PRECIOUS-Gold poised for second weekly gain on seven-day rally

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Gold held on to gains from a seven-day rally on Friday and looked set to post its second straight weekly gain on expectations U.S. interest rates will stay low for longer and as escalating tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven bids. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,203.36 an ounce by 0038 GMT. The metal rose to a three-week high of $1,219.40 on Thursday on knee-jerk reaction to Saudi air strikes in Yemen, but pared gains to close near $1,200. * Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck at the Houthis rebels and allied army units in Yemen, who have taken over much of the country and seek to oust Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. * Oil prices jumped 5 percent and stock markets worldwide slumped on Thursday following the airstrikes, prompting investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as gold. * Though bullion pared gains on Thursday, it was still set to finish the week nearly 2 percent high on the back of a seven-day rally, its longest winning stretch since August 2012. * Bullion has been well-bid since the Federal Reserve sounded cautious last week about the U.S. economy and the pace of its interest rate hike. An aggressive rate hike path could hurt demand for gold, a non-interest paying asset. * The comments had prompted the dollar to fall from multi-year highs, though the greenback got some boost on Thursday from strong U.S. economic data. * Caution over bullion's price rally was evident as SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued to see outflows. * Holdings of the fund fell nearly 6 tonnes to 737.24 tonnes on Thursday, the lowest since January. * In news from the physical markets, China's gold imports from Hong Kong fell to their lowest in six months in February, data showed on Thursday, as purchases slowed in the world's second-biggest gold consumer amid weaker prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * A sudden turnaround in the dollar's fortunes overnight saw the currency trading broadly higher early in Asia on Friday, but still on track to end softer for a second straight week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Feb 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q4 1945 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at conference PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1203.36 -0.62 -0.05 Spot silver 17.05 -0.02 -0.12 Spot platinum 1149 -4.4 -0.38 Spot palladium 767.37 -3.28 -0.43 Comex gold 1203.2 -1.6 -0.13 Comex silver 17.08 -0.06 -0.35 Euro 1.0882 DXY 97.353 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)