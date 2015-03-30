FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Yellen signals U.S. rate hike on track
#Gold Market Report
March 30, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Yellen signals U.S. rate hike on track

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Gold slipped for a second
straight session on Monday, pulling further from a three-week
high, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled that the
U.S. central bank may be on course to raise interest rates later
this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,196.98 an ounce
by 0036 GMT, after rising for a second week in a row last week.
It touched a three-week peak of $1,219.40 on Thursday.
    * Bullion is headed for a second consecutive monthly drop in
March as a looming U.S. rate hike dims the appeal of a
non-interest bearing asset.
    * Yellen said on Friday that an increase in the Fed's
benchmark rate "may well be warranted later this year" given
sustained improvement in U.S. economic conditions.
 
    * The Fed signaled in its March statement that it was moving
a step closer toward raising rates, though the central bank cut
its economic outlook and slashed its median estimate for the
federal funds rate, in a sign that it was prepared to move more
slowly than the market expected ahead of the meeting.
    * U.S. gold for April delivery dropped 0.3 percent
to $1,196.40 an ounce.
    * The volume of gold sold forward by mining companies rose
by 103 tonnes last year, the biggest annual increase since 1999,
an industry report showed. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in gold, but raised their net long in silver for the first time
in eight weeks as prices rallied toward their highest in more
than a month. 
    * China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan warned that
the country needs to be vigilant for signs of deflation and said
policymakers were closely watching slowing global economic
growth and declining commodity prices. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar gained versus a basket of major currencies
after Yellen's comments, while Asian stocks got off to a
sluggish start.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0900  Euro zone    Economic sentiment                Mar 
    1200  Germany      Consumer prices                   Mar 
    1230  U.S.         Personal income                   Feb 
    1400  U.S.         Pending home sales                Feb
    
  Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1196.98   -1.82   -0.15      1.13
  Spot Silver        16.93   -0.02   -0.12      8.11
  Spot Platinum    1134.53   -0.97   -0.09     -5.45
  Spot Palladium    737.00   -2.30   -0.31     -7.03
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1196.40   -3.40   -0.28      1.04          435
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.94   -0.13   -0.79      8.56          732
  Euro/Dollar       1.0867
  Dollar/Yen        119.26
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
