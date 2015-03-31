FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eyes 2nd monthly loss as U.S. rate hike in focus
#Gold Market Report
March 31, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes 2nd monthly loss as U.S. rate hike in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Gold on Tuesday hovered near
the previous session's lows and was heading for a second
straight monthly fall, pressured by expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,186.15 an ounce
by 0017 GMT, after falling as much as 1.4 percent to $1,182.05
on Monday.
    * Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that an increase in
the central bank's benchmark rate "may well be warranted later
this year" given continued improvement in U.S. economic
conditions, sending the dollar higher and pulling gold further
away from a recent three-week peak.
    * Bullion is down more than 2 percent so far in March. It is
nearly flat for the quarter.
    * U.S. gold for April delivery edged up 0.1 percent
to $1,186 an ounce.
    * U.S. jobs data due on Friday, when many will be away for
the Easter long weekend, will be a major event this week and a
robust report could see investors position for tighter monetary
policy sooner rather than later.
    * But outside the labour market, there were still signs that
the U.S. economy hit a soft patch in the first quarter. Consumer
spending barely rose in February as households used the windfall
from lower gasoline prices to boost savings to the highest level
in more than two years. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar was firmer against most of its peers, having
posted its biggest one-day rally in over a month against the yen
and notching up solid gains on its Australian counterpart.
 
    * Asian stocks rose after a rally on Wall Street and steps
by China to shore up its economy boosted risk appetite.
 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600   Germany         Retail sales                      Feb
    0645   France          Consumer spending                 Feb
    0755   Germany         Unemployment rate                 Mar
    0900   Euro zone       Consumer prices                   Mar
    0900   Euro zone       Unemployment rate                 Feb
    1300   U.S.            S&P/Case-Shiller home prices      Jan
    1345   U.S.            Chicago PMI                       Mar
    1400   U.S.            Consumer confidence               Mar
          
  Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1186.15    0.45   +0.04      0.22
  Spot Silver        16.72    0.06   +0.36      6.77
  Spot Platinum    1118.80    3.25   +0.29     -6.76
  Spot Palladium    728.22    2.24   +0.31     -8.13
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1186.00    1.20   +0.10      0.16           
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.72    0.04   +0.25      7.15          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0831
  Dollar/Yen        120.05
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
