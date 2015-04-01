FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,180 but firmer dollar weighs
#Gold Market Report
April 1, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,180 but firmer dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Wednesday
after falling for a second straight month in March as renewed
bets that the Federal Reserve is on course to lift interest
rates this year burnished the dollar's appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,184.16 an ounce
by 0011 GMT, after ending March with a loss of 2.4 percent.
    * Bullion has dropped 3 percent since touching a three-week
high last week, as the dollar gained momentum after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on Friday signalled a rate hike may be likely later
this year amid continued improvements in U.S. economic
conditions.
    * Yellen's remarks halted a seven-day rally in gold, its
longest since 2012, that had been spurred by hopes the Fed would
take it slow in raising rates.
    * U.S. gold for April delivery was also nearly flat
at $1,184 an ounce.
    * The Fed will have a "strong" case to hike interest rates
in June, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said, dismissing
recently weak economic data as transitory and perhaps due to
unseasonable weather. 
    * U.S. consumer confidence rebounded strongly in March amid
optimism over the labor market while house prices increased in
January, hopeful signs that a recent sharp slowdown in economic
activity was probably a blip. 
    * The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York-listed SPDR Gold Trust, in March recorded its biggest
monthly outflow since December 2013, data from the fund shows.
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro closed out the worst quarter in its 15-year
history on Tuesday, slammed by monetary policy changes and
worries about Greece, while U.S. stocks retreated a day after
posting big gains. 
    * U.S. crude futures edged up on Wednesday, following a more
than 7 percent decline over the past three days, as Iran and
world powers negotiated beyond a Tuesday deadline, raising
uncertainty over a nuclear deal that could add to a global oil
glut. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0100   China         Official manufacturing PMI          Mar
    0100   China         Official non-manufacturing PMI      Mar
    0145   China         HSBC manufacturing PMI final        Mar
    0755   Germany       Markit/BME manufacturing PMI        Mar
    0800   Euro zone     Markit manufacturing PMI            Mar
    1215   U.S.          ADP national employment             Mar
    1345   U.S.          Markit manufacturing PMI final      Mar
    1400   U.S.          Construction spending               Feb
    1400   U.S.          ISM manufacturing PMI               Mar
        
  Precious metals prices 0011 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1184.16    1.06   +0.09      0.05
  Spot Silver        16.63    0.01   +0.06      6.19
  Spot Platinum    1138.20   -0.65   -0.06     -5.14
  Spot Palladium    733.50    1.07   +0.15     -7.47
  COMEX GOLD APR5  1184.00    0.90   +0.08     -0.01           3
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.64    0.04   +0.25      6.67          274
  Euro/Dollar       1.0746
  Dollar/Yen        119.89
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
