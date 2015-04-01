FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 after best day in 2 months
#Gold Market Report
April 1, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 after best day in 2 months

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Gold hovered above $1,200 an
ounce on Thursday, clinging to gains from the prior session when
it rose the most in two months, after weak U.S. private jobs
data suggested that a more comprehensive employment report could
disappoint.    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,203.70 an ounce by 2324
GMT, after climbing 1.8 percent on Wednesday. That was bullion's
biggest single-day rally since Jan. 30, nearly reversing a
2.4-percent slide in all of March.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery slipped 0.4 percent to
$1,203.70 an ounce.
    * U.S. private employers added the smallest number of
workers in more than a year in March. The ADP National
Employment Report showed private payrolls rose by 189,000, well
below economists' expectations for an increase of 225,000.
 
    * The ADP report came ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report which is forecast to show an increase of 245,000
in March after rising 295,000 in February, according to a
Reuters poll of economists. 
    * A weaker number on Friday could push back expectations for
a U.S. interest rate hike which some analysts had predicted to
come as early as June. 
    * Other data also pointed to slower U.S. economic growth in
the first quarter, with factory activity hitting a near two-year
low in March.
    * The renewed uncertainty could boost appetite for
safe-haven assets such as gold, which could close in on a
three-week high reached last week.
    * Barrick Gold Corp has lost its bid to dismiss a
U.S. lawsuit that accuses the world's largest gold producer of
concealing problems at a troubled South American mine and of
fraudulently inflating the company's market value by billions of
dollars. 
    * Kinross Gold Corp said its mining and crushing
operations at its Maricunga mine in northern Chile remain
suspended following severe floods in the region last week.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar nursed modest losses, having suffered a setback
on fresh signs that the U.S. economy slowed significantly in the
first quarter. U.S. stocks fell for a second session. 
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
    1230   U.S.           International trade                Feb
    1230   U.S.           Weekly jobless claims
    1240  Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives welcome
          remarks at conference
    1345   U.S.           ISM-New York index                 Mar
    1400   U.S.           Factory orders                     Feb
       
  Precious metals prices at 2324 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg        
  Spot Gold        1203.70   -0.30   -0.02      1.70
  Spot Silver        16.92    0.03   +0.18      8.05
  Spot Platinum    1157.98   -0.02   -0.00     -3.49
  Spot Palladium    745.98    2.45   +0.33     -5.89
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1203.70   -4.50   -0.37      1.66          
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.94   -0.12   -0.73      8.56          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0764
  Dollar/Yen        119.63
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

