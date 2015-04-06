FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains after U.S. jobs disappoint
April 6, 2015

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains after U.S. jobs disappoint

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a second
straight session to trade near a three-week high on Monday,
after U.S. jobs posted the slowest growth in more than a year,
fuelling expectations the Federal Reserve could postpone an
anticipated rate increase.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,217.66 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, close to a three-week peak of $1,219.40 reached on
March 26.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery climbed 1.4 percent to
$1,218.20 an ounce. Spot palladium jumped 2.5 percent to
$759 an ounce.
    * U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 126,000 in March, less than
half February's pace and the smallest gain since December 2013,
the Labor Department said on Friday. The tepid increase in
payrolls ended 12 straight months of job gains above 200,000 -
the longest streak since 1994. 
    * The disappointing employment report could prod the U.S.
central bank to delay a rate increase that analysts had expected
to come in June or September amid signals from the Fed it was
ready to tighten monetary policy in view of a strengthening
labour market.
    * Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold said it has
settled 11 claims related to atrocities committed against women
over the last two decades at its Porgera gold mine in Papua New
Guinea. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares rose and the dollar dropped after a dismal
U.S. jobs report pushed up U.S. Treasury yields as investors
pared bets the Fed would hike interest rates anytime soon.
    
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1400   U.S.          ISM non-manufacturing PMI        Mar
    1400   U.S.          Employment trends                Apr   
    
  Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1217.66    7.51   +0.62      2.88
  Spot Silver        17.07    0.07   +0.41      9.00
  Spot Platinum    1177.00   22.00   +1.90     -1.91
  Spot Palladium    759.00   18.35   +2.48     -4.25
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1218.20   17.30   +1.44      2.88         
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  17.09    0.38   +2.30      9.53         
  Euro/Dollar       1.0989
  Dollar/Yen        118.94
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
