PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 7-week top as dollar gains
April 7, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 7-week top as dollar gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday
below a seven-week high reached the session before as the dollar
regained momentum, although uncertainty about the timing of a
U.S. interest rate hike kept bullion above $1,200 an ounce.    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,213.40 an ounce, after
hitting a session high of $1,224.10 on Monday, its loftiest
since Feb. 17.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery slipped 0.4 percent to
$1,213.80 an ounce.
    * Friday's disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls data fuelled
expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay an anticipated
rate increase this year, boosting gold's safe-haven appeal. U.S.
jobs posted the slowest growth in more than a year in March.
    * New York Fed President William Dudley said the timing of
the U.S. rate hike, which would be the first in nearly a decade,
is unclear and for now policymakers must watch that the U.S.
economy's surprising recent weakness does not signal a more
substantial slowdown. 
    * Growth in U.S. services sector slowed in March to its
lowest level in three months but the index of new export orders
rose to the highest level in more than two years.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dropped to 735.45 tonnes
on Monday from 737.24 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar firmed in Asia, having recovered almost all of
its payroll-inspired losses as the euro came under renewed
pressure. Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher. 
 
    * U.S. crude futures dipped after rallying in the previous
session and as Goldman Sachs said it saw little upside
for its $40 a barrel forecast over the next three months.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0755   Germany           Markit services PMI            Mar
    0800   Euro zone         Markit services PMI            Mar
    0830   Euro zone         Sentix index                   Apr
    0900   Euro zone         Producer prices                Feb
    1900   U.S.              Consumer credit                Feb 
  
        
  Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1213.40   -0.90   -0.07      2.52
  Spot Silver        16.90   -0.07   -0.41      7.92
  Spot Platinum    1170.30   -3.70   -0.32     -2.47
  Spot Palladium    764.22   -3.28   -0.43     -3.59
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1213.80   -4.80   -0.39      2.51         
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.93   -0.18   -1.08      8.50          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0937
  Dollar/Yen        119.45
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
   

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
