PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,200 as case for U.S. rate hike delay builds

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Gold hovered above $1,200 an ounce on Wednesday, trading not far below a seven-week high, as expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay an anticipated rate increase this year increase. Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota on Tuesday laid out a case for waiting until the second half of 2016 to start raising rates, and to then raise them gradually to just 2 percent by the end of 2017. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,209.21 an ounce by 0026 GMT. Bullion climbed to $1,224.10 on Monday, its highest since Feb. 17, after last week's dismal U.S. nonfarm payrolls suggested the Fed would be in no rush to tighten monetary policy. * U.S. gold for June delivery was also nearly flat at $1,209.60 an ounce. * Kocherlakota's comments came after New York Fed President William Dudley said that the timing of a U.S. rate rise was unclear. * Investors were earlier eyeing a U.S. rate hike to come as early as June. A delay would buoy gold's draw as a safe-haven asset. * Investors will be awaiting the release of the minutes of the Fed's March 17-18 meeting on Wednesday for further clues. During that meeting, policymakers opened the door further for a rate hike as early as June by removing a pledge to be "patient" in normalizing monetary policy. * But its cautious outlook on the U.S. economy at that time reflected the Fed's overall dovish bias, sending gold on a seven-day rally in its longest winning run since 2012. * "Even a hike in autumn becomes questionable after the latest set of disappointing data," Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, told the Reuters Global Gold Forum. * U.S. job openings surged to a 14-year high in February but a steady pace of hiring suggested employers are having trouble finding suitable workers, a trend that could boost wage growth. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Japanese shares probed 15-year peaks as investors favoured Asian assets on expectations of more stimulus from countries such as China and Japan. * U.S. crude futures fell over $1 in early Asian trading after Saudi Arabia revved up crude production to a record high in March. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb 0645 France Trade data Feb 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Feb 1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's March 17-18 meeting Precious metals prices at 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1209.21 1.01 +0.08 2.17 Spot Silver 16.83 0.02 +0.12 7.47 Spot Platinum 1169.40 -1.58 -0.13 -2.54 Spot Palladium 766.40 -0.58 -0.08 -3.32 COMEX GOLD JUN5 1209.60 -1.00 -0.08 2.15 COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.84 0.00 +0.00 7.96 Euro/Dollar 1.0828 Dollar/Yen 120.23 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)