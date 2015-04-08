FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,200 as case for U.S. rate hike delay builds
#Gold Market Report
April 8, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,200 as case for U.S. rate hike delay builds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Gold hovered above $1,200 an
ounce on Wednesday, trading not far below a seven-week high, as
expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay an anticipated
rate increase this year increase.
    Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota on Tuesday
laid out a case for waiting until the second half of 2016 to
start raising rates, and to then raise them gradually to just 2
percent by the end of 2017. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,209.21 an ounce by 0026
GMT. Bullion climbed to $1,224.10 on Monday, its highest since
Feb. 17, after last week's dismal U.S. nonfarm payrolls
suggested the Fed would be in no rush to tighten monetary
policy.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was also nearly flat
at $1,209.60 an ounce.
    * Kocherlakota's comments came after New York Fed President
William Dudley said that the timing of a U.S. rate rise was
unclear. 
    * Investors were earlier eyeing a U.S. rate hike to come as
early as June. A delay would buoy gold's draw as a safe-haven
asset.
    * Investors will be awaiting the release of the minutes of
the Fed's March 17-18 meeting on Wednesday for further clues.
During that meeting, policymakers opened the door further for a
rate hike as early as June by removing a pledge to be "patient"
in normalizing monetary policy.
    * But its cautious outlook on the U.S. economy at that time
reflected the Fed's overall dovish bias, sending gold on a
seven-day rally in its longest winning run since 2012.
    * "Even a hike in autumn becomes questionable after the
latest set of disappointing data," Carsten Fritsch, analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt, told the Reuters Global Gold Forum.
    * U.S. job openings surged to a 14-year high in February but
a steady pace of hiring suggested employers are having trouble
finding suitable workers, a trend that could boost wage growth.
   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japanese shares probed 15-year peaks as investors favoured
Asian assets on expectations of more stimulus from countries
such as China and Japan. 
    * U.S. crude futures fell over $1 in early Asian trading
after Saudi Arabia revved up crude production to a record high
in March. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600   Germany           Industrial orders              Feb
    0645   France            Trade data                     Feb
    0900   Euro zone         Retail sales                   Feb
    1800   Minutes of Federal Reserve's March 17-18 meeting
        
  Precious metals prices at 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1209.21    1.01   +0.08      2.17
  Spot Silver        16.83    0.02   +0.12      7.47
  Spot Platinum    1169.40   -1.58   -0.13     -2.54
  Spot Palladium    766.40   -0.58   -0.08     -3.32
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1209.60   -1.00   -0.08      2.15         
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.84    0.00   +0.00      7.96          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0828
  Dollar/Yen        120.23
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
