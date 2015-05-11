FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up for second session, buoyed by US jobs data
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 11, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up for second session, buoyed by US jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher for a
second straight session on Monday, after data showed U.S. jobs
growth just missed expectations, assuring investors that the
Federal Reserve will not be in a hurry to hike U.S. rates next
month. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,189.84 an
ounce by 0042 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.
    * Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased
223,000 in April, lower than market expectations of 224,000.
March payrolls were revised to show only 85,000 jobs created,
the smallest since June 2012. 
    * The data burnished gold's demand as a safe-haven, while
also tempering views that a U.S. interest rate hike could come
at the Fed's next policy meet in June.
    * However, other aspects of the jobs report provided mixed
signals. The unemployment rate dropped to a near seven-year low,
suggesting underlying strength in the economy at the start of
the second quarter that could keep alive prospects for a Fed
rate hike later this year, and capping gains in gold.
    * Investor sentiment remained bearish. Holdings in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
fell 1.45 percent to 728.33 tonnes on Friday, the sharpest
single-day decline this year. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish gold bet
during the week ended May 5, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday. 
    * For trading cues on Monday, investors will be watching how
gold prices in China perform following the weekend move by the
Chinese central bank to cut interest rates for the third time in
six months. [ID;nL3N0Y105U]
    * Reaction to the policy move in equities and the foreign
exchange markets will also be in focus. A robust stock market
could dent demand for bullion.   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The April rebound in U.S. jobs growth boosted Wall Street
and supported the dollar on Friday, while a surprise
Conservative victory cast away fears of a hung British
Parliament and sparked a rally in sterling and European stock
markets. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1400 U.S. Employment trends May

    PRICES AT 0042 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1189.84     2.19     0.18
 Spot silver        16.46     0.03     0.18
 Spot platinum       1141     1.25     0.11
 Spot palladium     795.7     -1.8    -0.23
 Comex gold        1189.4      0.5     0.04
 Comex silver       16.47    0.005     0.03
 Euro              1.1199                  
 DXY               94.829                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.