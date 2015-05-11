FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm as US job data eases rate rise fears
#Gold Market Report
May 11, 2015 / 3:50 AM / in 2 years

PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm as US job data eases rate rise fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Sharp revision to US March job numbers supports gold
    * Asian stocks higher after Chinese rate cut

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Gold held firm on Monday after
data on U.S. job growth in April and downward revisions to
previous figures suggested the Federal Reserve would be in no
hurry to raise interest rates next month. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,187.15 an ounce by
0645 GMT after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday after the data.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in April, in line
with market expectations of 224,000, but March payrolls were
revised to show only 85,000 jobs were created, the smallest
number since June 2012. 
    The data burnished gold's demand as a safe haven, while
tempering views that a U.S. rate rise could come at the Fed's
next policy meeting in June.
    "This week, gold may inch marginally higher towards $1,200
as the weak U.S. labour report should lend support to continued
low interest rates in the United States," said Howie Lee, an
analyst at Phillip Futures.
    The revisions to the March payroll numbers were particularly
worrying and should support gold's rally, he said.
    Traders pared bets the Fed would move to raise rates by the
end of the year, seeing only a 51 percent chance that the first
increase would come in December. 
    Other aspects of the job report sent mixed signals and kept
investors on edge. 
    The unemployment rate dropped to a near-seven-year low,
suggesting underlying strength in the economy at the start of
the second quarter that could keep alive prospects of a rate
rise later this year, capping gains in gold.
    The uncertainties were reflected in investor positioning.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, saw the sharpest decline this year on Friday. Speculators
had cut their bullish gold bets for the first time in four weeks
in the week ended May 5. 
    Bullion's gains were also capped by a rally in Asian
equities, which were boosted by China's latest cut in interest
rates to bolster its economy.
    It cut rates for the third time in six months on Sunday and
analysts forecast policymakers would relax reserve requirements
and cut rates again in coming months. 
       
    PRICES AT 0645 GMT       
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1187.15     -0.5    -0.04
 Spot silver         16.39    -0.04    -0.24
 Spot platinum     1136.06    -3.69    -0.32
 Spot palladium     794.65    -2.85    -0.36
 Comex gold         1186.4     -2.5    -0.21
 Comex silver       16.425    -0.04    -0.24
 Euro               1.1166                  
 DXY                95.047                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford,
Alan Raybould and Subhranshu Sahu)

