PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 as dollar firms
May 12, 2015 / 3:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 as dollar firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Greek crisis fails to trigger safe-haven bids
    * Dollar strengthens versus euro

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Gold struggled below $1,200 an
ounce on Tuesday, following small overnight losses, hurt by a
firmer dollar and the absence of any robust safe-haven bids
stemming from the Greek debt crisis.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,182.83 an ounce by
0638 GMT, after losing 0.3 percent on Monday.
    Greece calmed immediate fears of a default on Monday by
making a crucial 750 million euro ($837 million) payment to the
International Monetary Fund a day early. But its finance
minister said the liquidity situation was "terribly urgent" and
a deal to release further funds was needed in the next couple of
weeks. 
    Euro zone finance ministers welcomed some progress in
slow-moving talks on a cash-for-reform deal between Athens and
the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank,
but said more work was needed to reach a deal. Failure to do so
could see Greece leave the euro zone.
    "The Greek issue has not prompted any safe-haven bids. Even
disappointing data last week from the United States failed to
push gold higher, showing lots of caution among bullion
investors," said a trader in Hong Kong.
    Gold will probably extend its losses under $1,200, the
trader said.
    Strength in the dollar underpinned the bearish sentiment in
gold. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, while also diminishing its appeal as a hedge.
    The dollar was trading near a one-week high against the euro
on Monday due to worries over Greece. 
    Bullion also failed to get a big lift from last week's U.S.
jobs data, which tempered views a U.S. rate rise could come at
the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting in June. Higher rates
could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw the sharpest decline this year on
Friday, a sign of bearish investor sentiment. 
    Weakness in equities, due to insufficient progress on talks
between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors, failed to
bolster gold.    
    Gold's price action is bearish and the metal will fall back
toward the May 1 low of $1,170, said technical analysts at
ScotiaMocatta.
    
    PRICES AT 0638 GMT    
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1182.83    -0.87    -0.07
 Spot silver       16.205   -0.085    -0.52
 Spot platinum    1124.25     2.54     0.23
 Spot palladium     779.5      1.6     0.21
 Comex gold        1182.3     -0.7    -0.06
 Comex silver       16.23   -0.084    -0.51
 Euro              1.1198                  
 DXY               94.789                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alan Raybould)

