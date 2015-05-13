FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-wk high on safe-haven bids; dlr, stocks slip
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 13, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-wk high on safe-haven bids; dlr, stocks slip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 13 (Reuters) - Gold held overnight gains to
trade near its highest in a week on Wednesday, supported by
weakness in the dollar and equities, but fund liquidation and
uncertainty over the timing of a possible U.S. rate hike kept
the rally in check. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,192.90 an ounce by 0029
GMT, not too far from a one-week high of $1,196.60 reached on
Tuesday.
    * The metal's near-1-percent gain in the previous session
was triggered by safe-haven bids as the dollar fell and stocks
took a hit from volatility in global bond markets.
    * German bond yields climbed on Tuesday on optimism that
inflation may have bottomed in the euro zone, lifting demand for
the euro. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit six-month highs
before steadying. 
    * The dollar was also on the defensive in case U.S. retail
sales due later in the day disappoint. 
    * Financial markets are closely watching U.S. data to gauge
the strength of the economy and how that would impact the
Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
    * Strong data could prompt an early rate hike, boosting the
greenback and hurting non-interest-yielding gold. 
    * There was no clarity on when the U.S. central bank would
make such a move. 
    * The Fed's ability to delay its initial interest rate hike
to head off economic shocks is now "more limited" than its
ability to quickly tighten monetary policy in response to
positive surprises, a top Fed policymaker said on Tuesday.
 
    * Another top Fed official said he does not know when
interest rates will rise, but he tempered that uncertainty by
applauding an apparent consensus between markets and the U.S.
central bank that it will happen later this year.
 
    * Gold has also been hit by outflows from bullion
exchange-traded funds. SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw the sharpest one-day decline in
holdings this year on Friday of nearly 11 tonnes. 
    * Further significant outflows from the fund could undermine
any price rally, or even send gold lower. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
     
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar nursed modest losses against a basket of major
currencies early on Wednesday, having fallen in particular
against sterling which raced to a five-month high on the back of
upbeat UK data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530 China Industrial output Apr 
    0530 China Retail sales Apr 
    0530 China Urban investment Apr 
    0530 France Preliminary GDP Q1 
    0600 Germany Preliminary GDP Q1 
    0900 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q1 
    0900 Euro zone Industrial output Q1 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales Apr 
    1230 U.S. Import prices Apr 
    1230 U.S. Export prices Apr 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories Mar

    PRICES AT 0029 GMT    
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1192.9     -0.2    -0.02
 Spot silver          16.5    -0.05     -0.3
 Spot platinum      1131.3     -0.7    -0.06
 Spot palladium     783.13     0.63     0.08
 Comex gold         1192.6      0.2     0.02
 Comex silver       16.525   -0.001    -0.01
 Euro                1.123                  
 DXY                94.461                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.