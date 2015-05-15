PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-mth high; eyes weekly gain on U.S. rate expectations

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Gold traded near a three-month high on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain in four months on receding expectations the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. interest rates soon. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,221.20 an ounce by 0031 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent on Thursday. Prices had climbed to $1,227.04 in the previous session, their highest since Feb. 17. * The metal is up nearly 3 percent this week, the biggest weekly gain since mid-January. * Recent U.S. data has supported market expectations that the economy is not strong enough for the Fed to start rising record-low rates from June. * The bullion market was getting comfort from Wednesday data that showed U.S. retail sales were flat in April, weaker than expected, as households cut back on purchases of automobiles and other big-ticket items. * That added to second-quarter growth concerns already prompted by sluggish U.S. nonfarm payrolls data last week. * Data on Thursday that showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week towards a 15-year low failed to alleviate concerns over the economy. * The dollar was trading close to four-month lows on Friday against a basket of major currencies, on speculation the U.S. central bank will not hike rate until later this year. * Higher rates would boost demand for the greenback, but diminish the appeal of non-interest-paying bullion. * Traders will be watching data for cues. U.S. data due Friday includes April industrial production and the University of Michigan's preliminary May reading on consumer sentiment. * Investors however seemed uncertain about bullion's rally and how long it would last. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.61 percent to 723.91 tonnes on Thursday, a four-month low. * Strength in equities could be keeping some investors away. The possibility of a delayed rate hike helped push the S&P 500 to a record high close on Thursday. * Among other precious metals, silver was headed for its biggest weekly gain in two months. Platinum was on track for a third straight weekly gain, but palladium was set for a weekly decline. * Platinum prices could test $1,000 an ounce this year, a level not seen since early 2009, as supply from South African mines and global autocatalyst recyclers climbs, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said in a report on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May 1315 U.S. industrial output Apr 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index May PRICES AT 0031 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1221.2 0.08 0.01 Spot silver 17.49 0.06 0.34 Spot platinum 1156.7 -1.85 -0.16 Spot palladium 779.25 -1.75 -0.22 Comex gold 1220.9 -4.3 -0.35 Comex silver 17.51 0.045 0.26 Euro 1.1408 DXY 93.382 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)