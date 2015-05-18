PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to fresh 3-month high on sluggish U.S. data

* Gold up for 5th session, longest winning streak since March * Dollar hit by more weak U.S. data * Traders await Fed minutes this week for further cues (Updates prices, adds milestone) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Gold jumped for a fifth straight session on Monday, climbing to fresh three-month highs, as soft U.S. data bolstered hopes the Federal Reserve would not hike interest rates soon. Spot gold jumped to $1,232.20 an ounce, its highest since February, before paring some gains to trade at $1,229.55 by 0644 GMT. The fifth day of gains is gold's longest winning streak since March. The metal has been supported in recent days by sluggish U.S. economic data, which has hurt the dollar and altered expectations regarding the Fed's monetary policy. The dollar languished around a three-month low against the euro on Monday, after weak data on U.S. industrial production and consumer sentiment. "In addition to constructive technicals, we see no change in our weaker dollar outlook; this in turn should continue to provide an element of support to commodities in general and to gold in particular," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. The weak data bolstered views the economy was not recovering strongly enough for the U.S. central bank to raise rates from record lows. This has supported non-interest-paying bullion, which would have seen demand decline with higher rates. Markets had earlier expected the Fed to act in June. Economists cut their forecasts for U.S. economic growth in the second quarter and full year, and trimmed expectations for U.S. labour market gains, according to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's quarterly survey. Investors are now awaiting minutes of the Fed's April policy meeting, due on Wednesday, for clues on the central bank's opinion on the economy and when it could raise rates. Dovish minutes from the Fed and more soft U.S. data could send gold to $1,250, said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip Futures. In news on investor positioning, hedge funds and money managers increased net long positions in silver and gold in the week ended May 12, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Hedge fund Paulson & Co kept its stakes unchanged in most of its gold investments in the first quarter, when the precious metal's price pared its gains, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed. PRICES AT 0644 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1229.55 6.65 0.54 Spot silver 17.7 0.22 1.26 Spot platinum 1169.3 6.52 0.56 Spot palladium 793.15 4.95 0.63 Comex gold 1229.4 4.1 0.33 Comex silver 17.725 0.162 0.92 Euro 1.1424 DXY 93.23 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)