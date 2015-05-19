FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month high on U.S. rate expectations
May 19, 2015

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month high on U.S. rate expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from a
five-day rally on Tuesday, trading near a three-month high as a
recent string of sluggish U.S. economic data stoked speculation
the Federal Reserve would not raise rates any time soon.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dipped slightly to $1,223.39 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, but held near a three-month high of $1,232.20
reached in the previous session.
    * The metal had gained for five straight days to Monday
after recent data on U.S. jobs market, retail sales and consumer
sentiment pointed to weakness in the economy.
    * The weak data bolstered views the economy was not
recovering strongly enough for the U.S. central bank to raise
rates from record lows at its next policy meeting in June.
    * That view has supported non-interest-paying bullion, which
would have seen demand decline with higher rates.
    * However, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans noted that
the Fed could look at a rate hike in June if the economy was
strong enough. 
    * The U.S. economy is probably not as weak as current
estimates suggest, a paper published Monday by the Federal
Reserve Bank of San Francisco said, potentially adding to
arguments for raising interest rates sooner rather than later.
 
    * The U.S. dollar made broad-based gains on Monday,
recovering ground after several weeks of selling that had
brought the greenback down to more attractive levels after
prolonged strength. 
    * Further strengthening of the greenback could hurt gold,
seen as a safe-haven asset.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.78 percent to
718.24 tonnes on Monday.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street stocks rose on Monday to record highs on hopes
the Federal Reserve will hold off raising interest rates, while
the dollar rallied and Greek bond yields jumped on worries the
nation will not be able to make its debt payments.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May 
    0900 Euro zone Eurotstat trade Mar 
    0900 Euro zone Inflation final Apr 
    1230 U.S. Building permits Apr 
    1230 U.S. Housing starts Apr

    PRICES AT 0030 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1223.39   -1.85    -0.15
 Spot silver         17.66   -0.01    -0.06
 Spot platinum      1169.5       0        0
 Spot palladium     781.75   -4.25    -0.54
 Comex gold         1223.3    -4.3    -0.35
 Comex silver       17.675  -0.057    -0.32
 Euro               1.1316                 
 DXY                94.148                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
