PRECIOUS-Gold snaps five-day rally on dollar gains, higher shares

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Gold’s five-day rally ran out of steam on Tuesday as the dollar extended gains on strong U.S. data, while global shares rose on the European Central Bank’s suggestion it may speed up bond buying.

Firm U.S. 10-year bond yields and uncertainty ahead of the Wednesday release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting also weighed on sentiment towards gold.

As gold does not pay interest, the rise in returns from U.S. bonds and other markets is seen as negative for gold because it increases the opportunity costs of holding the metal.

Spot gold fell more than 1 percent after U.S. data showed housing starts jumped to their highest level in nearly 7-1/2 years in April.

It was down 1.5 percent at $1,207.30 an ounce by 2:39 p.m. EDT (1839 GMT). It reached a three-month high of $1,232.20 on Monday. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down 1.7 percent at $1,206.70 an ounce.

“The combination of leveraged markets and an obsession with central bank easing can translate small changes in perception into quite big shifts in asset prices,” said Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner.

“We’ve had a period of the dovish camp getting the upper-hand, which has triggered a fragile rally in gold, and now we are seeing a bit of a push back with some better U.S. data.”

The metal had gained for five straight days to Monday after recent data on U.S. jobs, retail sales and consumer sentiment pointed to weakness in the economy and stoked speculation the Fed would not raise rates any time soon.

Interest rates at rock-bottom levels have benefited gold since the 2008/09 financial crisis.

The dollar climbed 1.1 percent against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday. European shares also rose by more than 1 percent after the ECB signaled it would speed up its 1-trillion-euro bond-buying program for the next two months ahead of an expected summer lull.

A drop in holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, to a four-month low of 718.24 tonnes on Monday also undermined investor appetite for gold.

“Renewed sizeable ETF outflows were no doubt part of the reason why the gold price was unable to defend its gains,” said Commerzbank Commodity Research in a note.

Silver dropped 3.4 percent to $17.07 an ounce. Platinum fell 2.1 percent to $1,145.41 an ounce and palladium was down 1.7 percent at $772.44 an ounce.