FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hit by robust dollar, equities ahead of Fed minutes
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 20, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hit by robust dollar, equities ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Gold struggled near its lowest
in a week on Wednesday, holding steep overnight losses triggered
by a stronger dollar and stock market, with traders now waiting
for minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meet for clues
on the U.S. rate outlook.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,209.20 an
ounce by 0023 GMT, but was firm near the week's low of
$1,205.39, reached on Tuesday. The metal lost 1.5 percent in the
previous session, snapping a five-day rally.
    * Demand for bullion weakened as the dollar climbed to a
two-week high against a basket of major currencies, with the
euro tumbling on news the European Central Bank was looking to
accelerate the pace of money printing to buy government bonds
over the next two months. 
    * ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said the speed of
the recent spike in bond yields was worrisome and that the ECB
could "moderately" increase its buying in May and June so that
it did not fall below its monthly buying target. 
    * A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, while also hurting its appeal as a hedge.
    * Also eating into safe-haven bids for gold were U.S. and
European equities, which rose near record highs on Tuesday. 
    * Separately, data on Tuesday showed U.S. housing starts
jumped to their highest level in nearly 7-1/2 years in April and
building permits soared. 
    * The robust reading, after a string of disappointing data,
stoked expectations the U.S. economy could be regaining momentum
in the second quarter, and possibly prompt the Fed to soon hike
interest rates.
    * Bullion had gained recently on hopes the Fed would delay a
rate hike due to sluggishness in the economy.
    * Traders will be eyeing minutes of the Fed's April meet,
due to be released later today, to gauge the U.S. central bank's
outlook on the economy and the rate policy.
    * A drop in holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, to a four-month low of 718.24
tonnes on Monday also undermined investor appetite for gold.
 
    * In the physical markets, India could allow individuals to
deposit a minimum of 30 grams of gold with banks in return for
interest payments to help monetise large quantities of the metal
lying with households, a step that is aimed at cutting expensive
imports. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Producer prices May 
    1800 Minutes of the April 28-29 Federal Reserve meeting

    PRICES AT 0023 GMT
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1209.2     1.86     0.15
 Spot silver        17.06     0.02     0.12
 Spot platinum    1148.98    -4.47    -0.39
 Spot palladium     778.5     3.55     0.46
 Comex gold        1208.7        2     0.17
 Comex silver        17.1    0.029     0.17
 Euro              1.1134                  
 DXY               95.383                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.