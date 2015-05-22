FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold poised for worst weekly dip in four as dollar strengthens
#Gold Market Report
May 22, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for worst weekly dip in four as dollar strengthens

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold held steady just above
$1,200 an ounce on Friday, remaining on course for its steepest
weekly decline in four weeks as the dollar regained momentum,
hurting the metal's safe-haven appeal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,207.01 an ounce
by 0048 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
    * The metal is down 1.4 percent for the week, its biggest
drop since the week ended April 24.
    * The dollar has gained over 2 percent against a basket of
major currencies this week, snapping a five-week losing streak,
despite some losses on Thursday. 
    * The greenback was boosted by weakness in the euro, which
slipped after the European Central Bank indicated it would
accelerate the pace of money printing to buy government bonds
over the next two months. 
    * It was also supported by some signs of economic recovery,
despite the Federal Reserve noting it was unlikely to hike rates
at its next policy meeting in June.
    * Bullion also failed to react much to the Fed's minutes
released this week, as that view was already widely held in the
market following disappointing U.S. economic data over the past
few weeks.
    * In fact, investor sentiment towards gold has turned
bearish as prices have fallen from the three-month highs reached
earlier this week.
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, slid to their lowest in four
months on Wednesday.
    * Data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday that investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $597 million
out of funds that specialize in commodities and precious metals
in the week ended May 20, the biggest outflow since December
2013. 
    * Elsewhere, South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers
will push for an 84 percent rise in basic pay for entry-level
gold mining workers, a near 10 percentage-point increase on
previous demands, according to documents obtained by Reuters on
Thursday.    
    * The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is developing a
European gold futures contract to serve customers in London,
three sources familiar with matter said, which could present a
direct challenge to London's traditional cash market.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares rose early on Friday after Wall Street set
another record high with prospects for a Fed rate hike in June
all but quashed, while the dollar steadied after losing ground
to the euro for the first time this week on downbeat U.S. data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q1 
    0645 France Business climate May 
    0800 Germany Ifo business climate May 
    1230 U.S. Consumer prices Apr

    PRICES AT 0048 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1207.01    1.06     0.09
 Spot silver        17.14    0.01     0.06
 Spot platinum     1152.6     0.6     0.05
 Spot palladium    779.15    1.15     0.15
 Comex gold        1206.7     2.6     0.22
 Comex silver       17.17   0.038     0.22
 Euro              1.1118                 
 DXY               95.324                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

