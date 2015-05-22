FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2015 / 3:19 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for worst weekly drop in four as dollar strengthens

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold down 1.4 percent for the week
    * Prices hold just above $1,200/oz
    * Coming up: U.S. consumer prices for April at 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold held steady above $1,200
an ounce on Friday, but was on course for its steepest weekly
decline in four weeks as the dollar regained momentum, hurting
the metal's safe-haven appeal. 
    Spot gold ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,208.19 an ounce
by 0643 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
The metal is down 1.4 percent for the week, its biggest fall
since the week ended April 24.    
    The dollar has gained over 2 percent against a basket of
major currencies this week, snapping a five-week losing streak,
despite some losses on Thursday. 
    "We still would like to see a bit more conviction for gold
before we advocate taking a position," said INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir, adding that there was no clear trend on the price
direction.
    Upside in gold is capped by strength in the dollar, boosted
by weakness in the euro, which slipped this week after the
European Central Bank indicated it would accelerate the pace of
money printing to buy government bonds over the next two months.
 
    But prices are getting some support from views that the
Federal Reserve was unlikely to hike U.S. interest rates at its
next policy meet in June. 
    Traders will be eyeing U.S. economic data on April consumer
prices due later in the day for cues on the strength of the
economy - a key factor influencing the Fed's rate hike timing.
    Higher U.S. interest rates would increase the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Investor sentiment towards gold has turned bearish as prices
have fallen from the three-month highs reached earlier this
week.
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, slid to their lowest in four months on
Wednesday.
    Data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday
that investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $597 million out of
funds that specialize in commodities and precious metals in the
week ended May 20, the biggest outflow since December 2013.
 
    "Gold continues to be drawn towards the $1,200 pivot point.
The metal has failed to move more than 3 percent on either side
of $1,200 since mid-March," said James Gardiner, a trader at MKS
Group. 
    Resistance on the top side is near $1,212-13, while $1,200
remains the key immediate support on the downside, he said.
    Gold buying was slow this week in Asia, with the Chinese
hooked on surging equities while demand in India stayed weak and
was unlikely to pick up as the wedding season cools.
 
    
    PRICES AT 0643 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1208.19     2.24     0.19
 Spot silver         17.18     0.05     0.29
 Spot platinum     1153.85     1.85     0.16
 Spot palladium      779.3      1.3     0.17
 Comex gold         1208.1        4     0.33
 Comex silver       17.215    0.083     0.48
 Euro               1.1159                  
 DXY                95.051                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sunil Nair)

