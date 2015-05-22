PRECIOUS-Gold poised for worst weekly drop in four as dollar strengthens

* Gold down 1.4 percent for the week * Prices hold just above $1,200/oz * Coming up: U.S. consumer prices for April at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold held steady above $1,200 an ounce on Friday, but was on course for its steepest weekly decline in four weeks as the dollar regained momentum, hurting the metal's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,208.19 an ounce by 0643 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session. The metal is down 1.4 percent for the week, its biggest fall since the week ended April 24. The dollar has gained over 2 percent against a basket of major currencies this week, snapping a five-week losing streak, despite some losses on Thursday. "We still would like to see a bit more conviction for gold before we advocate taking a position," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir, adding that there was no clear trend on the price direction. Upside in gold is capped by strength in the dollar, boosted by weakness in the euro, which slipped this week after the European Central Bank indicated it would accelerate the pace of money printing to buy government bonds over the next two months. But prices are getting some support from views that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to hike U.S. interest rates at its next policy meet in June. Traders will be eyeing U.S. economic data on April consumer prices due later in the day for cues on the strength of the economy - a key factor influencing the Fed's rate hike timing. Higher U.S. interest rates would increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Investor sentiment towards gold has turned bearish as prices have fallen from the three-month highs reached earlier this week. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, slid to their lowest in four months on Wednesday. Data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday that investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $597 million out of funds that specialize in commodities and precious metals in the week ended May 20, the biggest outflow since December 2013. "Gold continues to be drawn towards the $1,200 pivot point. The metal has failed to move more than 3 percent on either side of $1,200 since mid-March," said James Gardiner, a trader at MKS Group. Resistance on the top side is near $1,212-13, while $1,200 remains the key immediate support on the downside, he said. Gold buying was slow this week in Asia, with the Chinese hooked on surging equities while demand in India stayed weak and was unlikely to pick up as the wedding season cools. PRICES AT 0643 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1208.19 2.24 0.19 Spot silver 17.18 0.05 0.29 Spot platinum 1153.85 1.85 0.16 Spot palladium 779.3 1.3 0.17 Comex gold 1208.1 4 0.33 Comex silver 17.215 0.083 0.48 Euro 1.1159 DXY 95.051 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sunil Nair)