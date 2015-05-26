FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight near $1,200 as dollar firms
May 26, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight near $1,200 as dollar firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck in a tight
trading range above $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, as the dollar
firmed near a one-month peak against a basket of major
currencies on prospects of higher U.S. interest rates this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,206 an ounce by 0037
GMT. The metal was little changed in the previous session, as
liquidity was thin due to U.S. and British holidays.
    * Bullion was not far off its lowest in about a week of
$1,201.20 reached on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said the U.S. central bank was poised to raise interest
rates this year, as the economy was set to bounce back from an
early-year slump and headwinds at home and abroad waned.
 
    * Investors believe higher U.S. interest rates would dent
demand for non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar.
    * The greenback was also boosted by weakness in the euro,
which was pressured on worries Greece cannot service debt
repayments next month amid a cash crunch. 
    * A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, and also diminishes its safe-haven appeal.
    * Bullion traders will be keenly eyeing U.S. economic data
due later in the day, including consumer confidence and new home
sales, for clues on the strength of the economy and how it would
impact the Fed's monetary policy.
    * Focus was also on Greece, which said on Monday it needs
aid urgently to be able to pay a loan installment due next week.
 
    * Any worsening of the Greek debt crisis could potentially
trigger safe-haven demands for gold.
    * In news from Asia, China has established a fund that is
expected to raise about $16 billion for gold-related investment
as part of its "Silk Road" initiative to develop trade and
transport infrastructure across Asia and beyond, official media
reported.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares fell in early trading on Tuesday, while the
dollar held near highs scaled in holiday-thinned trading in the
previous session. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Apr 
    1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Mar 
    1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar 
    1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash May 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May 
    1400 U.S. New home sales Apr

    PRICES AT 0037 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold           1206    -0.8    -0.07
 Spot silver        17.07   -0.05    -0.29
 Spot platinum       1147    -0.5    -0.04
 Spot palladium     786.5    0.52     0.07
 Comex gold        1205.8     1.8     0.15
 Comex silver      17.105   0.054     0.32
 Euro              1.0959                 
 DXY               96.517                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
