FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-week low after worst day since April
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 27, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-week low after worst day since April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Gold held near a two-week
trough early on Wednesday after sliding almost 2 percent in the
previous session as strong U.S. data suggested the Federal
Reserve may be on course to raise interest rates this year.
    The dollar also held on to broad gains following a rally
that pushed bullion to its steepest single-day fall since April
30.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,188.20 an ounce
by 0040 GMT. It dropped to $1,185.35 on Tuesday, its weakest
since May 12.
    * U.S. gold was also nearly flat at $1,187.60 an
ounce.
    * A gauge of U.S. business investment spending plans rose
solidly for a second straight month in April and consumer
confidence perked up this month, adding to signs economic growth
was picking up after sputtering in the first quarter. U.S. new
home sales also climbed last month. 
    * The strong U.S. data were in line with Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat comments last week that indicated
the U.S. central bank is poised to raise interest rates later
this year.
    * Yellen's comments had fueled the dollar's rally to an
eight-year high versus the yen and it also rose against the
euro, making dollar-denominated assets such as gold more costly
for buyers using other currencies.
    * U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said a
U.S. rate hike may trigger bouts of volatility in global
financial markets. 
    * Top gold miner Barrick Gold Corp  has
forged a strategic tie-up with Zijin Mining Group Co 
and agreed to sell the Chinese miner a stake in a mine in Papua
New Guinea as a first step toward further collaboration.
 
    * Russia is increasing its gold holdings because gold is a
reserve asset that is free from legal and political risks, a
senior central banker said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stayed strong on
growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike this year and concerns
that financial woes in Europe could engulf Spain in addition to
Greece.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
    0600  Germany       GfK consumer sentiment           Jun 
    0645  France        Consumer confidence              May
   
  Precious metals prices 0040 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1188.20    1.65   +0.14      0.39
  Spot Silver        16.71    0.00   +0.00      6.70
  Spot Platinum    1124.00    1.00   +0.09     -6.33
  Spot Palladium    779.98    2.98   +0.38     -1.60
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1187.60    0.70   +0.06      0.30         
  COMEX SILVER JUL5  16.75    0.00   -0.01      7.35          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0880
  Dollar/Yen        123.01
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.