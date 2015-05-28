PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week low on dollar, US rate outlook

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Gold struggled to recover from a two-week low on Thursday as a robust dollar and the prospects of higher U.S. interest rates dented demand for the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,186.95 an ounce by 0048 GMT, not far from a two-week low of $1,183.76 reached in the previous session. * The greenback was trading near a one-month high against a basket of major currencies, and hovered at eight-year highs against the yen early on Thursday. * The dollar has been well-bid since Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week the U.S. central bank is poised to raise interest rates later this year. * Other data this week showing better-than-expected U.S. data on core business spending, new home sales and consumer confidence also supported Yellen's views and the dollar. * Robust data and a higher greenback diminish demand for gold as a safe-haven. Higher rates would also dent gold's appeal as it is a non-interest-paying asset. * Traders were also eyeing the Greek debt crisis, worsening of which could trigger safe-haven demand for gold. * Greece and its international creditors have converged on key points on a cash-for-reforms deal but talks still have some room to cover before an agreement is clinched, the country's economy minister said on Thursday. * Greece and its EU/IMF lenders have been locked in tortuous negotiations on a reforms agreement for four months without a breakthrough in sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Equities markets rose on Wednesday, led by gains in European stocks, and the euro edged up on signs, later dismissed, that Greece and its creditors were drafting an agreement that would provide Athens much-needed debt relief. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices Apr 0900 Euro zone Business climate May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Apr PRICES AT 0048 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1186.95 -0.45 -0.04 Spot silver 16.64 -0.03 -0.18 Spot platinum 1115.5 -1.48 -0.13 Spot palladium 782.5 -1.48 -0.19 Comex gold 1186.7 1.1 0.09 Comex silver 16.67 0.023 0.14 Euro 1.0913 DXY 97.199 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)