FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds up on Greek debt crisis, but dollar strength caps gains
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 1, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds up on Greek debt crisis, but dollar strength caps gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Gold was trading close to its
highest in nearly a week on Monday, supported by safe-haven bids
from uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis, but gains were
limited by a stronger dollar and the prospect of higher U.S.
interest rates. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,190.40 an ounce by 0037
GMT, after earlier climbing to a session-peak of $1,196.35, its
highest since May 26.
    * Greece and its European creditors agreed on the need to
reach a cash-for-reforms deal quickly as Athens missed a
self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement to unlock
aid, sources close to the talks said. 
    * Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
creditors have been locked in talks for months on a reform
agreement. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in
weeks, a development that could have a wide-ranging impact on
financial markets.
    * The United States warned on Friday of a possible accident
for the world economy if Greece and its creditors miss their
June deadlines. [ID:nL5N0YK3LM
    * Gold is seen as a safe bet during times of financial and
economic uncertainty.
    * But gains in the metal were capped by a robust dollar,
which has been strengthening on expectations the Federal Reserve
would soon raise interest rates from record lows.
    * Higher rates would diminish demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bet in
Comex gold during the week ended May 26, but raised it slightly
in silver, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed
on Friday. 
    * The U.S. Mint sold 21,500 ounces of American Eagle gold
coins in May, down 27.1 percent from the previous month,
according to the latest data. 
    * South African gold producer Harmony Gold is in
talks with unions that could see more than 3,000 jobs cut at its
Doornkop mine, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Friday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro was on the defensive early on Monday after Greece
missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement
with its lenders to unlock aid, keeping alive fears of a debt
default. The greenback also climbed against a basket of major
currencies. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0100 China Official manufacturing PMI May 
    0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI May 
    0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final May 
    0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI May 
    0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI May 
    0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final May 
    1200 Germany Consumer prices May 
    1230 U.S. Personal income Apr 
    1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI May 
    1400 U.S. Construction spending Apr

    PRICES AT 0037 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold         1190.4    0.65     0.05
 Spot silver        16.71   0.015     0.09
 Spot platinum     1108.2     0.2     0.02
 Spot palladium     776.5       2     0.26
 Comex gold        1190.5     0.7     0.06
 Comex silver      16.705   0.004     0.02
 Euro              1.0943                 
 DXY               97.185                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.