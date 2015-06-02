PRECIOUS-Gold treads water near $1,190 on robust US data, dollar

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed near $1,190 an ounce on Tuesday as strong U.S. data boosted the dollar and supported expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,188.10 an ounce by 0035 GMT. The metal had climbed to a session high of $1,204.31 on Monday but was unable to hold on to the gains and closed the day slightly lower. * Gold had initially gained in the previous session after U.S. consumer spending growth unexpectedly stalled in April as households cut back on purchases of automobiles and continued to boost savings. * Comments from Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren regarding U.S. interest rates also helped. Rosengren said he would like to begin raising rates as soon as possible, but risks from the slowdown in China and Europe in particular loom large, even as growth at home is still not strong enough. * But bullion gave up on the gains after other reports on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May for the first time in seven months and construction spending surged in April to a near 6-1/2-year high. * The data kept alive expectations the Fed will hike U.S. interest rates later this year, boosting the dollar. * The greenback rose to a 12-1/2-year peak against the yen, while also climbing against a basket of major currencies. * Higher rates would reduce demand for non-interest-paying bullion, while boosting the dollar. A stronger dollar also makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and reduces the metal's safe-haven appeal. * Bullion traders were also keeping an eye out for news on the Greek debt crisis, any worsening of which could trigger safe-haven bids. * Athens and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are racing to hammer out a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting and potentially leaving the euro zone. * The leaders of Germany, France and Greece's international creditor institutions agreed late on Monday to work with "real intensity" as they try to clinch a deal with Athens. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25 percent to 714.07 tonnes on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher in a choppy session on Monday, while the euro fell on worry about Greece's financial crisis and soft euro zone data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate May 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices May 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Apr 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index May 1400 U.S. Factory orders Apr PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1188.1 -0.55 -0.05 Spot silver 16.7255 0.0255 0.15 Spot platinum 1100.49 0.99 0.09 Spot palladium 769.25 -2.1 -0.27 Comex gold 1188.6 -0.1 -0.01 Comex silver 16.725 0.045 0.27 Euro 1.0925 DXY 97.438 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Ed Davies)