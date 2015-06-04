FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Greek hopes, robust US data keep gold near 3-week low
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 4, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Greek hopes, robust US data keep gold near 3-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Gold was near its lowest in
three weeks on Thursday, as robust U.S. economic data boosted
prospects of higher interest rates and as signs emerged of
progress in the Greek debt crisis. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.36 an ounce
by 0048 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.
The metal fell to $1,179.43 on Wednesday, its lowest since May
11. 
    * Data on Wednesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit
narrowed in April on a drop in imports, while companies picked
up their hiring in May after a pullback the previous month. 
    * The data supported the notion the economy has recovered
somewhat from a first-quarter contraction and bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve may consider raising interest
rates later this year. 
    * Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.
    * Investors were now awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday for more clues about the economy and how it would impact
the Fed's interest rate policy. 
    * Greece's international creditors signalled on Wednesday
they were ready to compromise to avert a default even as a
defiant Athens warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due
this week. 
    * Failure to reach agreement this month could trigger a
Greek default and lead to the imposition of capital controls and
a potential exit from the euro zone, dealing a serious blow to
Europe's supposedly irreversible single currency.
    * Bullion had gotten some support in recent sessions from
the uncertainties over the Greek debt crisis as investors sought
safety in the metal.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street stocks rose modestly on Wednesday on hopes for
an imminent Greek debt agreement and after data pointed to
renewed life in the U.S. economy. 
    * The euro held on to solid gains early on Thursday, having
extended its rally for a second day in tandem with a spike in
German yields after the head of European Central Bank played
down the impact of higher market rates. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

    PRICES AT 0048 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1185.36    0.61     0.05
 Spot silver         16.5   -0.02    -0.12
 Spot platinum     1103.9   -0.35    -0.03
 Spot palladium     754.5    2.95     0.39
 Comex gold        1185.6     0.7     0.06
 Comex silver       16.49    0.01     0.06
 Euro              1.1261                 
 DXY               95.386                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.