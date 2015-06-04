FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Greek progress, robust US data keep gold near 3-week low
#Gold Market Report
June 4, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Greek progress, robust US data keep gold near 3-week low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold drops for second day, near $1,180
    * Greek PM says deal with creditors "within sight"
    * Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Gold was near its lowest in
three weeks on Thursday as robust economic data made an increase
in U.S. interest rates look more likely and signs emerged of
progress in the Greek debt crisis. 
    Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,182.80 an ounce
by 0635 GMT after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.
The metal touched $1,179.43 on Wednesday, its lowest since May
11. 
    Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in
April, while companies picked up their hiring in May after a
pullback the previous month. 
    The economy looks to have recovered somewhat from a
first-quarter contraction and that bolstered expectations the
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year.
 
    "Our outlook for the gold price remains bearish," Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "As U.S. economic growth is
expected to strengthen over the summer, a rate hike should
become imminent by September."
    Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold,
while boosting the dollar.
    Investors are now waiting for U.S. weekly jobless claims
data later in the day and a nonfarm payrolls report on Friday
for more clues about the economy. 
    Safe-haven support for gold from the Greek debt crisis also
weakened on signs that Athens could be inching closer to a deal
with its creditors. 
    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras emerged from late-night
talks with senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with
creditors was "within sight" and that Athens would make a
payment due to the IMF on Friday. 
    Failure to reach agreement this month could trigger a Greek
default and lead to the imposition of capital controls and a
potential exit from the euro zone, which could push investors to
seek safety in bullion.
    Charts were also not looking good for gold, with prices
expected to revisit their May 1 low of $1,170.20, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. 
    Gold wasn't getting much support from the physical markets,
either. 
    A tight price range and expectations of more declines, in a
seasonally quiet period for bullion, kept consumers away from
gold jewellery, bars and coins.
    Premiums in China, the top consumer of bullion in the first
quarter, have barely moved in the past few weeks from $1.50-$2
an ounce to the global benchmark. In India, prices have been
broadly on a par with global prices. 
    
    PRICES AT 0635 GMT       
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1182.8    -1.95    -0.16
 Spot silver        16.45    -0.07    -0.42
 Spot platinum       1103    -1.25    -0.11
 Spot palladium     755.9     4.35     0.58
 Comex gold        1182.7     -2.2    -0.19
 Comex silver      16.435   -0.045    -0.27
 Euro              1.1262                  
 DXY               95.399                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Alan Raybould)

