PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-wk low before US jobs data, eyes third weekly dip

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Gold was hovering near its lowest in five weeks on Friday, and was on track for a third straight weekly slide, as robust U.S. economic data bolstered expectations of an interest rate hike this year. Traders were awaiting the critical U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day for more clues about the economy and how it would impact the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold ticked up slightly to $1,177.80 an ounce by 0037 GMT, but wasn't too far from a five-week low of $1,172.55 hit in the previous session. * For the week, the metal is down about 1 percent. * Data on Thursday showed that U.S. nonfarm productivity fell more sharply than initially thought in the first quarter, while other data showed the labour market tightening. * All eyes are on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, a key barometer of the world's largest economy. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have expanded to 225,000 in May from 223,000 in April. * Strong data would keep the Fed on track to raise interest rates later this year, a move that could diminish demand for non-interest-paying bullion. * Investors were also eyeing developments over the Greek debt crisis for possible safe-haven demand for bullion. * Athens delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, facing fury among his leftist supporters, demanded changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off default. * The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, is no longer one of the top 10 U.S.-listed ETFs by value, according to data from FactSet. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro pulled away from a more than two-week high against the dollar on Friday after German yields came off recent highs and investors fretted over Greece's debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Apr 0645 France Trade data Apr 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls May 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate May 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Apr PRICES AT 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1177.8 1.75 0.15 Spot silver 16.14 0.08 0.5 Spot platinum 1095.74 0.49 0.04 Spot palladium 753 0.75 0.1 Comex gold 1177.2 2 0.17 Comex silver 16.125 0.022 0.14 Euro 1.1203 DXY 95.695 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)