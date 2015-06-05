FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-wk low before US jobs data, eyes third weekly dip
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 5, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-wk low before US jobs data, eyes third weekly dip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Gold was hovering near its
lowest in five weeks on Friday, and was on track for a third
straight weekly slide, as robust U.S. economic data bolstered
expectations of an interest rate hike this year.
    Traders were awaiting the critical U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report due later in the day for more clues about the economy and
how it would impact the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold ticked up slightly to $1,177.80 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, but wasn't too far from a five-week low of
$1,172.55 hit in the previous session.
    * For the week, the metal is down about 1 percent.
    * Data on Thursday showed that U.S. nonfarm productivity
fell more sharply than initially thought in the first quarter,
while other data showed the labour market tightening.
 
    * All eyes are on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, a key
barometer of the world's largest economy. Nonfarm payrolls are
expected to have expanded to 225,000 in May from 223,000 in
April. 
    * Strong data would keep the Fed on track to raise interest
rates later this year, a move that could diminish demand for
non-interest-paying bullion. 
    * Investors were also eyeing developments over the Greek
debt crisis for possible safe-haven demand for bullion.
    * Athens delayed a key debt payment to the International
Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras,
facing fury among his leftist supporters, demanded changes to
tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off
default. 
    * The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, is no longer one of the top 10
U.S.-listed ETFs by value, according to data from FactSet.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro pulled away from a more than two-week high
against the dollar on Friday after German yields came off recent
highs and investors fretted over Greece's debt crisis.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Industrial orders Apr 
    0645 France Trade data Apr 
    1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls May 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate May 
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit Apr

    PRICES AT 0037 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1177.8     1.75     0.15
 Spot silver        16.14     0.08      0.5
 Spot platinum    1095.74     0.49     0.04
 Spot palladium       753     0.75      0.1
 Comex gold        1177.2        2     0.17
 Comex silver      16.125    0.022     0.14
 Euro              1.1203                  
 DXY               95.695                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.