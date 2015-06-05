FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-week low ahead of US jobs data, eyes 3rd weekly drop
#Gold Market Report
June 5, 2015 / 3:54 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-week low ahead of US jobs data, eyes 3rd weekly drop

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold prices below $1,180 ahead of U.S. jobs report
    * Technicals weak, more price declines seen
    * Coming Up: U.S. Nonfarm payrolls May; 1230 GMT

 (Adds Perth Mint sales, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its lowest
level in five weeks on Friday and was on track for a third
straight weekly slide, as robust U.S. economic data bolstered
expectations of an interest rate hike this year.
    Traders were awaiting the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
due later in the day for more clues on the economy and how it
would impact the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,176.70 an ounce by
0638 GMT, not too far from a five-week low of $1,172.55 hit in
the previous session.
    For the week, the metal is down about 1 percent.
    "Bullion's near-term price direction may be dictated by the
result of the nonfarm release as a lower-than-expected number
would be viewed as positive for gold," said HSBC analyst James
Steel.
    The nonfarm payrolls data is seen as a key barometer of the
world's largest economy. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have
expanded to 225,000 in May from 223,000 in April. 
    Strong data would keep the Fed on track to raise interest
rates later this year, a move that could diminish demand for
non-interest-paying bullion. 
    Better-than-expected data this week has already taken a toll
on bullion, with cautious investor positioning ahead of the
nonfarm payrolls report further dragging on prices.
 
    Bullion failed to get any support from a weaker dollar. 
    News that Greece delayed a key debt payment to the
International Monetary Fund due on Friday also did not trigger
any significant safe-haven bids.
    The delay came as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said talks
on a cash-for-reforms deal were still far from reaching an
agreement. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras demanded changes
to tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off
default. 
    Chartists predicted further declines for gold.
    The failure to break above $1,200 has brought in fresh
selling, and a break below $1,171 is likely to see a decline to
a March low of $1,143, said ScotiaMocatta analysts.
    Trading in physical markets was bleak despite the lower
prices. A tight price range and expectations of more declines,
in a seasonally quiet period for bullion, kept consumers away
from gold jewellery, bars and coins.
    Premiums in major trading centres across Asia, the top
consuming region, have barely moved in the past few weeks.
 
    The Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver products tumbled
to three-year lows in May, on a sluggish price outlook for the
precious metals, data on the mint's website showed on Friday.
 
    
    PRICES AT 0638 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold         1176.7    0.65     0.06
 Spot silver        16.15    0.09     0.56
 Spot platinum       1098    2.75     0.25
 Spot palladium     752.5    0.25     0.03
 Comex gold        1176.5     1.3     0.11
 Comex silver       16.12   0.017     0.11
 Euro              1.1229                 
 DXY               95.588                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
