PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up, but still near 11-week low on U.S. rate outlook

* Gold up slightly after falling to 11-week low on Friday * Strong US jobs report boosts September rate rise prospects * Dollar near 13-year peak against yen * Gold fund outflows continue, hurting sentiment (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Monday after a three-day losing streak but was still hovering near an 11-week low as a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise in September. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,172.86 an ounce by 0647 GMT. The metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest since March 19, after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in May and wages picked up. Nonfarm payrolls increased 280,000 last month, the largest gain since December. The report, indicating signs of strong momentum in the U.S. economy, bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will begin to raise rates in September and sent the dollar to a 13-year peak against the yen. "The technicals of the markets have deteriorated to such an extent that they will now likely drive precious prices lower, as the theme of a stronger dollar and the imminent rise in U.S. rates again dominate sentiment," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. Higher U.S. rates could diminish demand for non-interest-paying bullion, while a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and reduces the metal's safe-haven appeal. Investor positioning in bullion continued to reflect bearish sentiment. Further outflows were seen in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, with holdings dropping 0.17 percent to 708.70 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since mid-January. Hedge funds and money managers cut net long positions in gold and silver in the week ended June 2, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. "Gold ETF holdings are near their 2015 lows and seem to be contributing to gold's gradual decline since mid-May," said MKS Group trader James Gardiner. "Higher bond yields and a stronger dollar are also continuing to put pressure on the metal." Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields posted their steepest weekly jump in nearly two years on Friday after the jobs report. The next major support level for gold is around the March low of $1,142, although there are also signs of strong support in the mid-to-low 60s, he said. In mining news, South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said on Sunday it would launch a wildcat strike if its rival union and gold mining companies impose a wage deal on its members. Strikes could potentially lower production levels and lend support to prices. PRICES AT 0647 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1172.86 1.61 0.14 Spot silver 16.08 0.02 0.12 Spot platinum 1094.49 2.99 0.27 Spot palladium 750.85 1.9 0.25 Comex gold 1172.4 4.3 0.37 Comex silver 16.07 0.086 0.54 Euro 1.1102 DXY 96.433 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Alan Raybould)