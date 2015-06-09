FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on weaker dollar, but US rate outlook caps gains
June 9, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on weaker dollar, but US rate outlook caps gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold ticks up for second straight session
    * Dollar index eases after gains from US jobs report
    * Uncertainty over Greek debt crisis supports gold

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Gold added to small overnight
gains on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar, but the metal
remained near an 11-week low as investors fretted over the
timing of a U.S. interest rate rise. 
    Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,177.60 an ounce
by 0654 GMT after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.
    The metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest
since March 19, after robust U.S. payrolls data bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve would raise rates from record
lows in September. Higher U.S. rates could curb demand for
non-interest-paying bullion. 
    Gold was able to hold above that low as the dollar dropped
back. 
    "(A weaker dollar) helped push gold prices higher, although
the outlook for the precious metal remains weak," said ANZ
analyst Victor Thianpiriya.
    Other traders noted that gold's failure to push much higher
despite the slide in the dollar against the euro and the yen
showed underlying weakness in the metal. 
    Investor positioning continued to reflect bearish sentiment.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, are at their lowest since mid-January,
undermining any gains in the metal.
    Bullion found some support from uncertainty over the Greek
debt crisis.
    Greece proclaimed a new willingness to compromise with its
international creditors on Monday, as German Chancellor Angela
Merkel warned that time was running out for a reform-for-aid
deal to keep the country in the euro. 
    A failure to agree a deal could trigger safe-haven bids for
gold.    
    "Greek headlines ... should provide the market with support
but technical resistance at $1,185 is likely to remain top
heavy," said MKS Group trader Jason Cerisola.
    In the physical markets, there were signs of bargain-hunting
by Chinese consumers after Friday's drop in prices. Premiums on
the Shanghai Gold Exchange were about $2.50 an ounce to the
global benchmark, up slightly from $1.50-$2 last week. 
        
    PRICES AT 0654 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1177.6     4.15     0.35
 Spot silver        16.09   0.1775     1.12
 Spot platinum    1107.65     7.15     0.65
 Spot palladium       748      6.5     0.88
 Comex gold          1177      3.4     0.29
 Comex silver       16.04    0.081     0.51
 Euro              1.1312                  
 DXY               95.038                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Richard Pullin)

