FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold firm on sluggish dollar, US rate view limits gains
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 10, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm on sluggish dollar, US rate view limits gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Gold was holding steady above
an 11-week low on Wednesday on a softer dollar, but gains were
limited as investors worried over a looming U.S. interest rate
hike and awaited economic data for cues.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,177.20 an ounce by 0045
GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent in the past two sessions. The
metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest since March
19, after a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.
    * Bullion's rise came as the dollar gave up some of its
sharp gains after the U.S. jobs report on Friday. A softer
dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, and
also burnishes the metal's safe-haven appeal. 
    * Investors were awaiting U.S. retail sales data due on
Thursday for more clues about the strength of the economy and
how it would affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
    * Strong data could prompt the Fed to hike rates as soon as
September, a move that could hit demand for non-yielding
bullion.
    * Forecasters expect U.S. retail sales for May to have risen
1.1 percent, according to a Reuters poll. Soft consumer spending
in recent months is reported to worry Fed policymakers, who are
weighing their first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.     
      
    * In other news, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to
705.72 tonnes on Tuesday, the lowest since January. Outflows
from the fund can undermine any price rally. 
    * U.S. imports of jewellery made from gold, silver and
platinum rose by 18 percent year-on-year in April, driven by 
stronger dollar and lower jewellery prices, according to Thomson
Reuters GFMS calculations released on Tuesday. 
    * Expectations of a further drop in gold prices and better
returns from surging equities in China have tamed demand for the
precious metal in Asia despite recent price declines.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks ended Tuesday virtually unchanged after a
choppy trading day with investors hesitant to make bets while a
sharp increase in oil prices failed to boost energy stocks.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Industrial output Apr 
    0800 Italy Industrial output Apr 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget May

    PRICES AT 0045 GMT
 Metal           Last       Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1177.2        1     0.09
 Spot silver         15.97     0.03     0.19
 Spot platinum     1105.74     3.24     0.29
 Spot palladium        739       -1    -0.14
 Comex gold         1176.5     -1.1    -0.09
 Comex silver        15.94   -0.017    -0.11
 Euro               1.1293                  
 DXY                95.089                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.