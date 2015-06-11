PRECIOUS-Gold firm after 3-day rally on sluggish dollar, Greek worries

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Gold held firm near its highest in a week on Thursday, holding on to gains from a three-day rally sparked by a weaker dollar and safe-haven bids from the Greek debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,186 an ounce by 0041 GMT. The metal closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday after hitting a one-week high of $1,192.10. * The dollar tumbled to two-week lows against the yen on Wednesday after Japan's chief central banker said the yen was "very weak" and unlikely to fall further. The greenback also fell against the euro and a basket of major currencies. * A softer dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while also increasing the metal's safe-haven appeal. * Also supporting safe haven bids was the failure of Greece and its creditors to agree on a deal to avert a Greek default. * The leaders of Germany and France agreed with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday that negotiations between Greece and its creditors must be intensified to reach a deal but there was no sign of a breakthrough. * Standard and Poor's lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on Greece to "CCC" from "CCC positive", saying the government would likely default on its commercial debt in the next 12 months in the absence of an agreement with creditors. * Safe-haven gains in gold could be undermined by continuous outflows from bullion funds. * SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.21 percent to 704.23 tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest since September 2008. * Traders are now waiting for U.S. retail sales data on Thursday for more clues about the strength of the economy and how that will affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. * Strong data could increase the prospects of a rate hike in September, a factor that could hurt demand for non-interest-paying bullion. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks gained early on Thursday after seeing Wall Street shares halt their selloff, while the New Zealand dollar tumbled to a five-year low after the country's central bank cut its overnight cash rate. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output May 0530 China Retail sales May 0530 China Urban investment May 1230 U.S. Import prices May 1230 U.S. Export prices May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Retail sales May 1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr PRICES AT 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1186 0.02 0 Spot silver 16.02 0.045 0.28 Spot platinum 1114 3.55 0.32 Spot palladium 741.75 -0.25 -0.03 Comex gold 1185.4 -1.2 -0.1 Comex silver 15.975 0.016 0.1 Euro 1.1303 DXY 94.779 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)