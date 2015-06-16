FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains near $1,185 on safe-haven bids over Greece
#Gold Market Report
June 16, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains near $1,185 on safe-haven bids over Greece

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Gold was trading firmly near
$1,185 an ounce on Tuesday, clinging to overnight gains as
Greece's failure to strike a deal with its creditors triggered
safe-haven bids.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,184.78 an ounce by 0025
GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday.
    * Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday
after the collapse of talks aimed at preventing a default and
possible euro exit, prompting Germany's EU commissioner to say
the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency".
    * Athens now has just two weeks to find a way out of the
impasse before it faces a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the
International Monetary Fund, potentially leaving it out of cash,
unable to borrow and dangling on the edge of the currency area.
    * Stock markets around the world fell on Monday, pressured
by the collapse of 11th-hour talks between the near-bankrupt
Greece and its creditors, with investors worried about the
possibility the country could default.
    * Gold was well-bid as it is often seen as an alternative
investment during times of financial and economic uncertainty.
    * Also in focus this week is the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting that kicks off on Tuesday.
    * Investors will be closely monitoring comments from the Fed
chair Janet Yellen on when the U.S. central bank could raise
interest rates, which are currently near record lows.
    * Higher rates would diminish demand for
non-interest-yielding bullion.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.30 percent to
701.90 tonnes on Monday, the lowest since 2008. Persistent
outflows can undermine any rally in prices.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks were subdued early on Tuesday as financial
markets braced for the possibility of Greece defaulting on its
debt, while a two-day policy meeting of the Fed's monetary
committee starting later in the session also counselled caution.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun 
    0900 Euro zone Employment Q1 
    1230 U.S. Housing starts May 
    1230 U.S. Building permits May 
    Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting

    PRICES AT 0025 GMT
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold        1184.78    -1.12     -0.09
 Spot silver        16.03    -0.06     -0.37
 Spot platinum    1084.99    -1.81     -0.17
 Spot palladium    733.05    -2.25     -0.31
 Comex gold        1184.7     -1.1     -0.09
 Comex silver      16.015   -0.068     -0.42
 Euro              1.1268                   
 DXY                 94.9                   
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

