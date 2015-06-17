FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure as investors await Fed for US rate outlook
June 17, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure as investors await Fed for US rate outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Greek debt crisis fails to trigger much safe-haven buying
    * Coming up: Fed Chair Yellen holds news briefing at 1830
GMT

    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Gold added to overnight
losses to hover near $1,180 an ounce on Wednesday as investors
waited for a Federal Reserve statement for clues on the timing
of a U.S. interest rate hike.
    Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,179.01 an ounce
by 0655 GMT after dipping 0.4 percent in the previous session.
Platinum fell to a six-year low of $1,068.75, while
palladium dropped to its lowest since March 31.
    All eyes will be on the Fed's statement due at 1800 GMT
after the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy
meeting. Fed Chair Janet Yellen's news conference will also be
monitored for pointers to the timing of the coming rate rise. 
    Also out after the meeting will be the committee members'
latest forecasts for economic growth and interest rates, both of
which might be nudged lower.
    Bullion has not made much headway in recent months because
of uncertainty over the timing of the rate rise, which would
reduce demand for non-interest-paying assets.
    "Gold may find support at $1,165 if Yellen proves to be
unambiguously hawkish tonight," said Howie Lee, an analyst at
Phillip Futures.
    "The dollar is likely to be the beneficiary tonight," he
added.
    A stronger greenback would hurt the dollar-denominated
metal, making it more expensive for holders of other currencies
while also curbing safe-haven demand.
    The continuing Greek debt crisis is not spurring much
safe-haven demand.
    Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused Greece's creditors on
Tuesday of trying to "humiliate" Greeks with more cuts as he
defied a growing drumbeat of warnings that Europe was preparing
for his country to leave the euro. 
    The unrepentant address to lawmakers after the collapse of
talks with European and IMF lenders at the weekend was the
clearest sign yet that the leftist leader has no intention of
making a last-minute U-turn and accepting austerity cuts needed
to unlock frozen aid and avoid a debt default within two weeks.
    Gold is typically seen as a good bet at times of financial
and economic uncertainty, but bids have failed to emerge in a
robust way as expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise this
year are weighing on the market.
    The metal's technical picture was also bearish,
ScotiaMocatta analysts said.
    Gold appears increasingly vulnerable to a break towards a
recent low near $1,160 reached last month, they said.

    PRICES AT 0655 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1179.01    -2.44    -0.21
 Spot silver         15.95    -0.06    -0.37
 Spot platinum     1070.85     -7.4    -0.69
 Spot palladium     730.15     -3.8    -0.52
 Comex gold         1178.8     -2.1    -0.18
 Comex silver        15.93   -0.035    -0.22
 Euro               1.1261                  
 DXY                94.905                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Sunil Nair)

