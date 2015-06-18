FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains on dovish Fed, softer dollar
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 18, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains on dovish Fed, softer dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Gold held on to overnight
gains on Thursday as the dollar came under pressure after the
Federal Reserve hinted that it may hike U.S. rates later than
market expectations and cut economic growth forecasts.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.35 an ounce
by 0038 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
    * Following a two-day policy meet, Fed policymakers
maintained the current near-zero interest rate for now and said
a hike would be appropriate only after further improvement in
the labour market and greater confidence that inflation would
rise. 
    * With the economy still on track to grow as much as 2
percent for the year, the central bank's latest policy statement
keeps it on track for at least one and perhaps a second rate
increase later this year. But the Fed lowered its expectations
for 2015 economic growth because of a weak start to the year.
    * The dollar languished at one-month lows early on Thursday,
as the Fed disappointed some who had hoped for a clearer signal
on when the U.S. central bank will lift interest rates. 
    * A softer greenback boosts dollar-denominated gold, while
lower rates also support non-interest-paying bullion.
    * Markets will now be focussed on more U.S. data due later
in the day for clues about the economy and how it would affect
the Fed's monetary policy.
    * Attention will also be paid to developments over the Greek
debt crisis. The Bank of Greece said the country's future in the
European Union could be at risk without a debt deal with its
international creditors, underlining the extent to which
officials who once refused any suggestion of "Grexit" are now
openly discussing the prospect. 
    * Despite urgent pleas, including from the White House,
there has been little sign of movement since talks between
officials from Greece, the European Union, European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund collapsed on Sunday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian equities rose early on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve sounded more dovish than many had expected and led
investors to push back their expected timing of a rate hike,
while the dollar was put on the defensive. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China House prices May
    0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q1 
    1230 U.S. Consumer prices May 
    1230 U.S. Current account Q1 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Leading index May 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jun

    PRICES AT 0038 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1185.35      0.3     0.03
 Spot silver       16.0775  -0.0225    -0.14
 Spot platinum        1079        0        0
 Spot palladium      721.9     -0.1    -0.01
 Comex gold           1185      8.2      0.7
 Comex silver        16.05    0.103     0.65
 Euro               1.1359                  
 DXY                94.138                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.