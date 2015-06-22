FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near $1,200 as Greece, dollar eyed for cues
June 22, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near $1,200 as Greece, dollar eyed for cues

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Gold held close to its
highest in nearly four weeks on Monday after climbing last week
on hopes a U.S. interest rate hike may not come as soon as some
had expected, but gains were curbed by possible signs of
progress in Greek debt talks.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dipped 0.1 percent to $1,198.31 an
ounce by 0043 GMT, near the $1,205.50 hit last week, which was
its highest since May 26.
    * Gold rallied last week on a softer dollar after Federal
Reserve policymakers said a rate increase would be appropriate
only after further improvement in the labour market and greater
confidence that inflation would rise.
    * Non-interest-paying gold has benefited from a record-low
rate environment following the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Higher rates would increase the opportunity cost of holding the
metal.
    * Bullion had also seen some safe-haven bids from investors
worried over a Greek debt crisis that they feared could result
in a default and the exit of Athens from the euro zone.
    * But those bids could now retreat as Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras made a new offer on a reforms package to foreign
creditors on Sunday, signalling 11th-hour concessions to break a
deadlock that has pushed Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.
 
    * The newly elected head of South Africa's biggest mine
union said on Sunday that his members were still being paid
"apartheid" wages, signalling a hard line ahead of gold sector
wage talks due to start on Monday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers slashed bullish bets on
silver to the lowest in seven months in the latest week and also
lowered long positions in gold, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed. 
    * Russia's gold reserves rose to 40.2 million troy ounces as
of June 1 compared with 40.1 million troy ounces a month
earlier, the central bank said on Friday.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stock futures jumped in early Asian trade on Monday
after Greece offered a new package of reforms to foreign
creditors - a ray of hope for a last-minute deal at the
emergency euro zone summit meeting later in the day. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. National activity index May 
    1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jun 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales May

    PRICES AT 0043 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1198.31    -1.45    -0.12
 Spot silver       16.065   -0.005    -0.03
 Spot platinum     1080.3     -2.7    -0.25
 Spot palladium    705.68    -0.32    -0.05
 Comex gold        1198.4     -3.5    -0.29
 Comex silver       16.07   -0.039    -0.24
 Euro              1.1368                  
 DXY               94.026                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
