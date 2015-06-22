FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $1,200 with Greek talks in focus
#Gold Market Report
June 22, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $1,200 with Greek talks in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Emergency euro zone summit on Greece due later Monday
    * Speculators cut long gold positions, shorts at record high

 (Adds trader and analyst quotes, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Gold eased from a
near-four-week high on Monday as possible signs of progress in
Greek debt talks curbed safe-haven bids for the metal and pushed
up equities. 
    Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,196.60 an ounce
by 0047 GMT, off the $1,205.50 hit last week, its highest since
May 26.
    In recent days, bullion has seen some safe-haven bids from
investors worried over a Greek debt crisis that they fear could
result in a default and the exit of Athens from the euro zone.
    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made a new offer on a
reform package to foreign creditors on Sunday, signalling
11th-hour concessions to break a deadlock that has pushed Greece
to the brink of bankruptcy. An emergency euro zone summit
meeting is scheduled for later in the day. 
    Asian shares, U.S. stock futures and the euro ticked up on
Monday on hopes for a deal. 
    "There is a lot of caution out there regarding Greece.
Gold's direction will depend on the meeting later today," said a
trader in Sydney. 
    The absence of top consumer China, which is shut for a
public holiday, also hurt gold, the trader said.
    Hedge funds and money managers lowered net long positions in
gold and slashed bullish bets on silver to the
lowest in seven months in the week ended June 16.
 
    Speculators' short positions in gold rose to
the highest on record at 88,216 lots. 
    The positioning reflects the stance of investors before a
Federal Reserve meeting last week, when policymakers said a rate
increase would be appropriate only after further improvement in
the labour market and with greater confidence that inflation
would rise. Prices rose following those comments. 
    Non-interest-paying gold has benefited from record low
interest rates following the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Higher
rates would increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal.
    "Yellen's comments including the need for decisive evidence,
as well as the heightened uncertainty surrounding Greece, have
limited the downside risk for gold in the absence of physical
demand," Barclays analysts said in a note.
    "While we believe the floor for prices remains soft in the
coming weeks, the events surrounding Greece in the coming
sessions could still reignite interest in gold." 
    Traders will also be monitoring gold sector wage talks that
are due to start on Monday.
    The newly elected head of South Africa's biggest mine union
said on Sunday that his members were still being paid
"apartheid" wages, signalling a hard line ahead of the talks.
 
        
    PRICES AT 0647 GMT   
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1196.6    -3.16    -0.26
 Spot silver        16.07        0        0
 Spot platinum     1071.2    -11.8    -1.09
 Spot palladium     703.5     -2.5    -0.35
 Comex gold        1196.4     -5.5    -0.46
 Comex silver       16.06   -0.049     -0.3
 Euro              1.1396                  
 DXY               93.858                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Alan Raybould)

