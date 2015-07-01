FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as Greek crisis lifts dollar
#Gold Market Report
July 1, 2015

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as Greek crisis lifts dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Gold struggled close to its
lowest in nearly four weeks on Wednesday, as the dollar stood
tall after Greece missed a loan payment to the International
Monetary Fund.
    The Greek crisis has failed to spark robust safe-haven bids,
with bullion investors still worried over an expected U.S. rate
hike later this year after more strong economic data.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up slightly to $1,173.80 an ounce
by 0051 GMT, but largely held on to the 0.7 percent fall from
Tuesday. It fell to $1,166.35 in the previous session, the
lowest since June 5.
    * Greece made last-minute overtures to its international
creditors for financial aid on Tuesday, but it was not enough to
save the country from becoming the first developed economy to
default on a loan with the IMF. 
    * With its missed payment to the IMF, Greece is on a path
out of the euro with unforeseeable consequences for both the
EU's grand currency project and the global economy. 
    * With the euro on the defensive on Wednesday, the dollar
index edged higher for a second straight session. It had gained
0.7 percent on Tuesday, weighing on gold.
    * Bullion typically sees safe-haven bids during times of
financial and economic uncertainties. But gold's
underperformance in the face of what should be bullish pressure
from the Greek crisis points to much broader weakness as
investors gear up for rising U.S. interest rates this year.
 
    * Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence increased
solidly in June, supporting views the economy was back on firmer
footing and the Federal Reserve was on track to hike rates this
year. 
    * Investors fear higher rates would dent demand for
non-interest-paying gold.
    * Elsewhere, U.S. Mint gold coin sales reached a five-month
high in June as the price of bullion fell to 11-week lows, while
silver coin sales more than doubled month-over-month, the latest
government data showed on Tuesday. 
    * A decade after China kicked off a series of gold market
reforms, plans to establish a yuan price fix mark one of
Beijing's biggest step so far to capitalise on the country's
position as the world's top producer and a leading consumer.
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japan's Nikkei opened higher on Wednesday following a
strong close on Wall Street. 
        
    PRICES AT 0051 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold         1173.8     1.6     0.14
 Spot silver        15.65   -0.09    -0.57
 Spot platinum       1080     4.5     0.42
 Spot palladium       673     3.7     0.55
 Comex gold        1173.1     1.3     0.11
 Comex silver      15.551       0        0
 Euro              1.1131                 
 DXY               95.596                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

