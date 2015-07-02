PRECIOUS-Gold pressured by stronger dollar; U.S. data in focus

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Gold languished below $1,170 an ounce on Thursday with the dollar stronger on the Greek debt crisis and bullion investors waiting for key U.S. economic data later in the session for cues. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,167.76 an ounce by 0044 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the last two sessions. The metal fell to $1,166.35 on Tuesday, its lowest in nearly four weeks. * The dollar index wasn't too far from a three-week peak hit on Monday, as the euro remained under pressure after Greece defaulted on a loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund. * Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks to reject an international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing broken relations with European Union partners before a referendum on Sunday that may decide Greece's future in Europe. * With Greece's debt crisis unlikely to be resolved before Sunday's referendum, focus now turns towards a string of U.S. economic data to be released later in the day, including non-farm payrolls and durable goods. * The data will be watched for clues about the strength of the economy and how it will impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. * Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise rates sooner rather than later, hurting demand for non-interest-paying bullion. * Gold prices have been hamstrung by the prospects of higher U.S. interest rates this year, with even the Greek debt crisis failing to spark any significant safe-haven bids. * Elsewhere, Indian jeweller Rajesh Exports said it would finalise an acquisition on Thursday from a handful of targets that have been identified, after a local daily reported the company could buy a stake in a Swiss gold refinery for about $400 million. * South Africa's platinum sector is at a crucial juncture as the metal's price, near six-year lows, maintains a steady decline, with analysts now contemplating a move below $1,000 an ounce. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday as the market geared up for the deluge of U.S. data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Producer Prices for May 1230 US Non-farm Payrolls for June 1230 US Unemployment rate for June 1400 US Durable goods, factory orders for May PRICES AT 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1167.76 -0.74 -0.06 Spot silver 15.55 0.02 0.13 Spot platinum 1080 0 0 Spot palladium 697 0.5 0.07 Comex gold 1167.1 -2.2 -0.19 Comex silver 15.51 -0.067 -0.43 Euro 1.1042 DXY 96.356 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)