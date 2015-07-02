FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold pressured by stronger dollar; U.S. data in focus
#Gold Market Report
July 2, 2015

PRECIOUS-Gold pressured by stronger dollar; U.S. data in focus

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Gold languished below $1,170
an ounce on Thursday with the dollar stronger on the Greek debt
crisis and bullion investors waiting for key U.S. economic data
later in the session for cues.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,167.76 an ounce
by 0044 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the last two
sessions. The metal fell to $1,166.35 on Tuesday, its lowest in
nearly four weeks.
    * The dollar index wasn't too far from a three-week
peak hit on Monday, as the euro remained under pressure after
Greece defaulted on a loan repayment to the International
Monetary Fund.
    * Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks to reject an
international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing
broken relations with European Union partners before a
referendum on Sunday that may decide Greece's future in Europe.
 
    * With Greece's debt crisis unlikely to be resolved before
Sunday's referendum, focus now turns towards a string of U.S.
economic data to be released later in the day, including
non-farm payrolls and durable goods.
    * The data will be watched for clues about the strength of
the economy and how it will impact the Federal Reserve's
monetary policy. 
    * Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise rates sooner
rather than later, hurting demand for non-interest-paying
bullion.
    * Gold prices have been hamstrung by the prospects of higher
U.S. interest rates this year, with even the Greek debt crisis
failing to spark any significant safe-haven bids.
 
    * Elsewhere, Indian jeweller Rajesh Exports said
it would finalise an acquisition on Thursday from a handful of
targets that have been identified, after a local daily reported
the company could buy a stake in a Swiss gold refinery for about
$400 million. 
    * South Africa's platinum sector is at a crucial juncture as
the metal's price, near six-year lows, maintains a steady
decline, with analysts now contemplating a move below $1,000 an
ounce.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday as the
market geared up for the deluge of U.S. data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 EZ Producer Prices for May 
    1230 US Non-farm Payrolls for June 
    1230 US Unemployment rate for June 
    1400 US Durable goods, factory orders for May
    
    PRICES AT 0044 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1167.76    -0.74    -0.06
 Spot silver         15.55     0.02     0.13
 Spot platinum        1080        0        0
 Spot palladium        697      0.5     0.07
 Comex gold         1167.1     -2.2    -0.19
 Comex silver        15.51   -0.067    -0.43
 Euro               1.1042                  
 DXY                96.356                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

